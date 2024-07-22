ICYMI, These Celebs Have Already Endorsed Kamala Harris For President

On July 21, President Joe Biden announced that he will no longer be running in the 2024 presidential race and has endorsed his current vice-president, Kamala Harris, to be the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.

In his statement announcing his decision to drop out of the race, Biden also publicly endorsed Harris. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” he wrote.

Following Biden’s endorsement of Harris, many people — including celebrities — have followed suit, posting their endorsement in support of the current VP. Here are all of the celebs who have publicly shared their endorsements so far.

Many celebs have already shared their endorsement for Kamala Harris, and it’s likely many more will soon follow.