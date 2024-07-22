ICYMI, These Celebs Have Already Endorsed Kamala Harris For President

On July 21, President Joe Biden announced that he will no longer be running in the 2024 presidential race and has endorsed his current vice-president, Kamala Harris, to be the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.
In his statement announcing his decision to drop out of the race, Biden also publicly endorsed Harris. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” he wrote.
Following Biden’s endorsement of Harris, many people — including celebrities — have followed suit, posting their endorsement in support of the current VP. Here are all of the celebs who have publicly shared their endorsements so far.
- Charli xcx
-
Singer Charli xcx tweeted her endorsement on July 21, and once you have Charli xcx saying you’re a brat, then you’re undoubtedly the real deal.
kamala IS brat
— Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024
- Cardi B
-
Rapper Cardi B tweeted in support of Harris being the 2024 presidential candidate, by retweeting a video she posted expressing her support of Harris becoming president after watching the June 30 debate between Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.
AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate…..STOP FCKIN PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!! https://t.co/IAJO5yo79r
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 21, 2024
- Lil Nas X
-
Singer Lil Nas X took to X to share his support for Harris, telling her to “lock in.”
lock in lil bro! @KamalaHarris
— ☆ ‧‧̩̥·‧•̥̩̥͙‧·‧̩̥˟͙冬˟͙‧̩̥l (@LilNasX) July 21, 2024
- Ariana Grande
-
Singer Ariana Grande reposted Biden’s endorsement of Harris on her Instagram Story, adding a link for fans to register to vote.
- Octavia Spencer
-
Actress Octavia Spencer posted on Instagram in support of Harris. The caption read, “The time from handwringing and teeth gnashing is over! We must save ourselves! DEMOCRATS…ASSEMBLE! #Harris2024 #SayItWithYorFullChest #ImWithHer.”
- John Legend
-
Singer John Legend posted on both X and Instagram to praise Biden’s presidency and support Harris, encouraging her to beat Donald Trump in 2024.
- Jamie Lee Curtis
-
Freaky Friday actress Jamie Lee Curtis posted on Instagram in support of Harris, with her caption reading, “Numbers too big to ignore! Women. Minorities. LGBTQ+IA. We still have a CHOICE with Kamala Harris. TRUSTED. TESTED. TOUGH.”
- Bella Thorne
-
Actress Bella Thorne posted on her Instagram Story, endorsing Harris, writing, “KAMALA TO THE RESCUE!!!!!! LFGGGGG!!!!!!”
- Yvette Nicole Brown
-
Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown also took to X to share her endorsement for Harris while encouraging all to #VoteBlueUpAndDownTheBallot.
Be forewarned, if you pop in here w/anything but “Let’s go! #TeamHarris!” I’m blocking you on sight.
The need for us to show up & #VoteBlueUpAndDownTheBallot has not changed.
Only the name on the top of our ticket has.
Good vibes only.
Let’s Go!
— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 21, 2024
Many celebs have already shared their endorsement for Kamala Harris, and it’s likely many more will soon follow.