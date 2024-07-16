Your Guide To Having The Ultimate Brat Summer

Move over Hot Girl Summer, there’s a new vibe in town. In case you missed it, we’re all having a Brat Summer. The buzzy new album Brat by Charli xcx has triggered a new way of living during these hot, chaotic months in between college semesters. What what is Brat Summer, exactly? If you want to get in on the fun, here’s how to have a Brat Summer that’s for the girls.

Started by Charli herself, Brat Summer is a movement that not only embraces that slime green color made famous by the album’s cover art, but also a loud, carefree lifestyle. According to a July 1 TikTok posted by Charli, being a brat means that “you’re like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some like dumb things sometimes — who like feels herself, but also maybe has a breakdown, but kind of parties through it.” Charli goes on to say in the video that being a brat is being “very honest, very blunt, very volatile.”

It’s safe to say that many people have declared summer 2024 as Brat Summer. A lot of celebrities from Ashley Tisdale to Reneé Rapp have been seen on TikTok unleashing their inner brats.

@ashleytisdale I may be pregnant but im still having a brat summer ♬ original sound – gabbriette

If you’re looking to have a Brat Summer too, you’re in the right place. All you need is Brat by Charli XCX, the hottest outfit in your closet, and to follow these five suggestions.

Hype your friends (and yourself) up

A Brat Summer is definitely for the whole squad. Use this summer as an opportunity to be the biggest cheerleader for your friends — because if not you, then who? And don’t forget to show that love to yourself, too. In “360”, Charli says “Yeah, 360/ When you’re in the mirror, do you like what you see?” So embrace what you see in the mirror, bestie.

Don’t be afraid to show your emotions

Being a brat also comes with being in touch with your vulnerable side. (See: “Girl, so confusing.”) This is not the time to hide your emotions. If you’re sad, let it be known.

Embrace nostalgia

I know it’s summer 2024, but in order to have a Brat Summer, it’s almost mandatory to pay homage to the eras that came before. Just like in “Club Classics,” make a playlist full of oldies that are sure to take you back.

Wear the outfit you were always too scared to wear

Another part of having a Brat Summer is through the fits. I know there are some things in your closet right now that you keep “saving for later.” If you’re looking to have a Brat Summer, don’t be scared to branch out of your comfort zone with a green statement piece — or even, following Charli’s lead, a strappy white top with no bra.

Have fun, by any means necessary

Lastly, if you’re not having fun, WYD? Having a Brat Summer is all about having fun with your girlies. Go out to that party and dance the night away. Do the spontaneous thing. This also comes with not caring what anyone thinks. In “360,” Charli says, “If you love it, if you hate it/ I don’t f*cking care what you think”. So when you go out with your besties, don’t worry about anyone else — have your fun!