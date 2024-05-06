So, Is Emma Chamberlain Hosting The 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet?

The day has finally arrived, Met Gala Monday. Once a year, on the first of May, fashion’s biggest event takes place, and all your favorite celebrities attend. This year, the Met Gala is being hosted by Anna Wintour, and co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth. While people have mixed feelings about the co-chairs, there’s one person who fans really want to host the Met Gala red carpet, and it’s none other than everybody’s favorite coffee addict, Emma Chamberlain.

Chamberlain is truly a fashion icon and she’s made that known through her appearances at big fashion events like Paris Fashion Week, and of course, the Met Gala. She made her Met Gala debut in 2021 wearing a gold Louis Vuitton mini-dress. She was also Vogue’s correspondent for the event and interviewed all the celebrities on the red carpet. She was contagious to watch, and people loved her so much that Vogue invited her back to fill the same role in 2022 and 2023.

2022 was the year when Chamberlain had that iconic exchange with Jack Harlow. On the red carpet, Chamberlain interviewed Harlow, and after chatting, the two went their separate ways, but not before he said “Love ya! Bye!” and she responded with, “Love ya!” It’s been two years since that interaction, and I still think about it today.

With the 2024 Met Gala quickly approaching, fans are wondering if Chamberlain will return as Vogue’s correspondent and the good news is, she most likely will be.

If you’re also waiting to see Chamberlain’s interviews on the red carpet, you’re in luck. This year, Vogue will host an exclusive live stream where you can watch the interviews and all the action from the red carpet in real-time. The livestream will be hosted by actor Gwendoline Christie, producer and actor La La Anthony, and model Ashley Graham.

While there’s a good chance Chamberlain will once again be at the center of all the action, she isn’t the only influencer hosting the Met Gala red carpet. TikTok favorite Haleyy Baylee announced in a video on May 5 that she will be guest hosting the E! red carpet. If you want to watch her coverage, you can tune into E!’s live coverage of the Met Gala on May 6 at 7 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Peacock.

@haleyybaylee so….. @E! Entertainment & I have been keeping a little secret. 👀👀👀 I’M GUEST HOSTING AT THE MET GALA FOR @E! News 😭😭😭🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥰🥰🥰🥲🥲🥲 make sure you TUNE IN live from E! Stream: Met Gala at 7pm ET / 5 pm PT on Peacock! 🥹🥹🥹🥹 AHHHHH SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP THERES NO WAY IM SLEEPING TONIGHT WHAT IS MY LIFE THANK YOU GUYS!!!!! 😭😭😭 #MetGala2024 #dreamcometrue ♬ original sound – haleyybaylee

The 2024 Met Gala’s live coverage will be exclusively hosted by Vogue, but will be broadcast on digital platforms like TikTok and YouTube. You can also watch the live stream by clicking on this link!