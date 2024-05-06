All The Times Zendaya Showed Up & Showed Out At The Met Gala — With The Help Of Law Roach

Calling all fashion fanatics: Met Gala 2024, one of the most anticipated and beloved celeb fashion events, is approaching! If this year’s theme brings out fashion looks that are anything like 2018’s Met Gala, I expect nothing but some stunning red carpet outfits that will astound, make some people scratch their heads, and spark conversations in some way. Though I’m looking forward to watching different celebs show off their Met Gala looks on the red carpet, I’m most excited to see what Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach bring to this year’s event.

2024 is already proving to be Zendaya’s year! With the release of her film, Challengers, on April 26 and being announced as one of this year’s Met Gala co-chairs, Zendaya is definitely booked and busy. Zendaya has been attending the Met Gala since 2015 and each year, she levels up in her knack for coordinating with the theme, resulting in some spectacular style moments that I can’t get out of my head.

I believe we will see a range of designs at this year’s Met Gala that will capture “The Garden Of Time” theme. The looks will provide an interesting juxtaposition between the concepts of life and drought. Only time will tell how Zendaya and Law Roach envision this concept in terms of apparel representation. In the meantime, let’s take a trip down memory lane at some of Zendaya’s best Met Gala fashion moments.

2015

To kick off the list, let’s look back at Zendaya’s Met Gala debut in 2015 wearing a custom Fausto Puglisi sun-motif dress. The year’s theme was “China: Through the Looking Glass,” and according to Andrew Bolton, curator of the Costume Institute, the concept was to reflect the “collective fantasy of China” and how it is represented in Western society, symbolically through fashion and film.

The dress was black and crimson, with a high-low style. The dress had a lengthy train that cascaded down, with sun imagery in the center, similar to the sun imagery surrounding the skirt’s hem. Zendaya spent a lot of time crafting this look, and she told PEOPLE in 2015 that she looked into sketches months in advance. “I had only two fittings. I liked the fact that it was mature and fit the theme but didn’t lose the fun, fresh youthfulness that I wanted it to have,” she said.

2016

“Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” was the 2016 Met Gala theme, which inspired celebrities to incorporate tech design and patterns into their fashion looks.

Zendaya wore a bronze one-shoulder Michael Kors Collection gown and gold Jorge Adeler jewelry. She also went bold when it came to her hairstyle, going for a short, ear-length haircut with bangs.

2017

The 2017 Met Gala was one of Zendaya’s most memorable occasions. Not only did she look stunning in her outfit, but she also candidly revealed what happened to her the night before the event. She described in a video how she developed an allergic reaction to antibiotics and was brought to the ER in New York in the middle of the night.

Fortunately, she felt good enough to attend the Met Gala the following day. Zendaya chose a vibrant Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda ball gown embellished with a tropical parrot pattern. The garment was a bright ensemble with orange, yellow, white, and blue colors.

She styled her hair in an Afro and matched her makeup to the dress, choosing a coral lip color. That year’s theme was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” which honored the renowned fashion designer and asked celebrities to “rethink fashion as a site of constant creation, recreation, and hybridity; she has defined the aesthetics of our time,” according to the show’s press release.

2018

In 2018, everyone couldn’t stop talking about Zendaya’s fashion outfit for the year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” In keeping with the theme, Zendaya’s outfit was inspired by none other than Saint Joan of Arc.

Zendaya emulated Joan of Arc in her styling for the evening, wearing a custom metallic Versace gown with an armored neck-and-shoulder piece, shimmering chainmail, a spiked belt, and a train. She even styled her hair into a wavy ear-length look!

2019

The star’s most recent Met Gala was in 2019, which had the theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion” and encouraged guests to embrace the extravagant nature of fashion. Zendaya wore a custom Tommy Hilfiger Cinderella gown and was accompanied on the carpet by her stylist, Law Roach, who dressed as her fairy godmother.

Zendaya enhanced the ensemble with her golden hair and film-inspired styling. She also carried a miniature pumpkin carriage handbag. What particularly stuck out about her appearance was when Roach waved his wand and Zendaya’s dress lit up, similar to Cinderella’s outfit change before the ball!

There’s no question that Zendaya and Law Roach are Met Gala pros and with this year’s event almost here, I can’t wait to see what this dynamic duo bring to the red carpet.