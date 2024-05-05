Will Harry Styles Attend The 2024 Met Gala? It’s Not Totally Clear

With the 2024 Met Gala right around the corner, theories about potential attendees have been at an all-time high. Luckily, we already know that Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Jennifer Lopez will be hosting the “The Garden Of Time” themed night. However, fans are wondering if stars like Zendaya’s boyfriend, Tom Holland, or Chris’ brother, Liam Hemsworth, will be in attendance. Truthfully, there’s one celebrity I think might show up for a multitude of reasons, which prompts me to ask the question: Will Harry Styles be at the 2024 Met Gala?

Styles has attended the Met Gala in the past and it’s been widely speculated that he will be at this year’s event due to his relationship with Taylor Russell.

Russell was practically given an invitation to the 2024 Met Gala after she attended the Loewe Spring/Summer 2024 show as a Loewe ambassador. A video of her arriving at her seat wearing a simple black bodysuit and an oversized, pewter metal jacket went viral, seemingly because she took off a structured metallic coat and Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour smiled at her.

In a reshared video of the moment, TikTok creator @romy_talks_fashion gave commentary on the moment, joking, “Anna was like, ‘Girly, you’re coming to the Met next year.’”

Wintour beamed at the Canadian actress and her stunning fashion moment. Since then, online fans have speculated that Russell will be attending the 2024 Met Gala, especially since Wintour has the final say on who can attend fashion’s biggest night.

Celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi recently reported that Russell was fitted for her Met Gala look Gala in London, but nothing has officially been confirmed.

Because there are tons of rumors that Russell will be attending this year’s Met, everyone wants to know if Styles will be walking the red carpet with her. It’s important to note that Styles has wowed on past Met Gala red carpets.

He’s even previously collabed with Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson, who is an “honorary” Met Gala chair, so it wouldn’t be that surprising if the Grammy winner was spotted at this year’s event.

For now, there’s no word on if Styles will be attending the 2024 Met Gala. However, I know it would break the internet if he did, especially if he’s seen hand in hand with Russell.

Something tells me that if Styles’ is going to the 2024 Met Gala, his attendance will be well-kept a secret until May 6.