Need An Empowering IG Caption This WHM? Doechii’s Got You

2025 is shaping up to be Doechii’s year. You can’t go far without seeing her name in headlines — whether it’s for serving up hot features — like her collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Jennie on the track “ExtraL,” — or going viral on TikTok with her 2019 song “Anxiety,” which has become the soundtrack to a trending dance. But Doechii isn’t just making waves through collaborations — she’s dominating independently, too. She became a Grammy Award-winning artist overnight, taking home the award for Best Rap Album for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. And as if that wasn’t enough, she surprised fans with a new single, “Nosebleeds,” right after her monumental win. Attention, Swamp! Your Swamp Princess has been booked and busy. With all that Doechii’s already accomplished in 2025, it’s only right that she’d be recongized for her empowering lyrics this Women’s History Month.

Personally, Doechii has climbed the ranks as one of my favorite next-generation artists. Her music is bold, powerful, and unapologetically unique, often carrying themes of resistance, advocacy, and self-expression. And let’s be real — so many of her lyrics make for the perfect Instagram caption. With so many iconic lines to choose from, it can be hard to pick the perfect one for your next post. But don’t worry—I’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best Doechii lyrics to use as Instagram captions!

“Gimme nerve, gimme c*nt, let me serve” – From “ExtraL” When I was thinking of the perfect Doechii lyric to pair with my next Instagram post, I immediately thought of her verse from Jennie’s song “ExtraL.” The entire track exudes girl power, but this particular lyric will definitely help you turn heads. Thanks to the LGBTQ+ community’s impact, the c-word has been reclaimed from being a derogatory word to now being a term of self-expression and confidence for Gen Z. To “serve c*nt” means to bring feminine realness or to highlight womanhood, as influenced by the vogue and ballroom culture. In this line, Doechii underlines the need to be bold and not let anyone dim your light. “Yeah, we lappin’ the men” – From “ExtraL” “ExtraL” simply has too many great lyrics to choose from. This Doechii line focuses on how women outperform men in terms of innovation! Girls truly run the world. “I do big things, I got big plans, I got big dreams, need a real man” – From “BEVERLY HILLS” I know exactly what I want! “Talk that sh*t, I’ma talk it” – From “BEVERLY HILLS” Talk to me nice! “I’m makin’ so much money, I’m all over the net” – From “DENIAL IS A RIVER” This lyric is perfect for manifestation, serving as a reminder that you can work hard and provide for yourself. “B*tches can’t be half of me, thanks to my anatomy” – From “Nosebleeds” After winning her first Grammy for Best Rap Album with the release of her mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii delivered a gift to fans by releasing her single “Nosebleeds” to push back at haters and prove she’s an artist who’s here to stay. This line from “Nosebleeds” emphasizes that haters cannot measure up to even half of her accomplishments since, simply put, Doechii is that girl! “Put your sticks up for the motherf*ckin’ princess” – From “NISSAN ALTIMA” You’re a princess, after all, and you deserve to be treated as such! “I’m like Carrie Bradshaw with a back brace on / I been carrying you b*tches now for way too long” – From “NISSAN ALTIMA” This playful and flirtatious line from “NISSAN ALTIMA” pays homage to Carrie Bradshaw and the world of Sex And The City by focusing on how Doechii carries her talents in the same way Bradshaw carried the series throughout its run. “All about me, that’s the energy” – From “What It Is” A reminder that you are deserving of the best things in life. “I showed the b*tch my pen, then I schooled her” – From “CATFISH” Take notes! “Easy, breezy, beautiful, erratic” – From “BOILED PEANUTS” This lyric is a nod to CoverGirl’s 60-year-old iconic phrase “Easy, Breezy, Beautiful, CoverGirl,” but instead of referencing the makeup brand, Doechii modified it to be “erratic,” illustrating the many facets of her personality. If you’re looking for Doechii lyrics with a hint of childhood nostalgia, this one is for you. “Still a baby by day, bad b*tch by night” – From “WAIT” Def a caption I’ll use the next time I’m feelin’ myself! “I got sh*t to prove, no time to fall back” – From “DEATH ROLL” No time to waste away! “Six figures, now my sh*t’s bigger and you’re sick now” – From “PROFIT” She is — without a doubt — a girl boss! “Move, b*tch, get out the way” – From “GTFO” Sound familiar? “GTFO” sampled Ludacris’s 2001 club anthem, “Move B*tch.” I had to include this on the list because it’s too classic of a line not to! “I be on these b*tches minds, in they heads just like a comb” – From “GTFO” This line from “GTFO” playfully emphasizes how your haters can’t stop thinking about you. “I’m so ahead of this fashion” – From “HUH!” The perfect caption for your next fit post!

With Doechii’s bold, unapologetic lyrics and undeniable talent, it’s clear that she’s not just making waves in the music industry — she’s also making her way into fans’s hearts through her music!