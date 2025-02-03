Doechii Dropped A New Song After Her Grammys Win & The Lyrics Are Iconic AF

Attention, Swamp! Your Grammy Award-winning artist, Doechii, just dropped a new single to cap off her historic victory. In case you missed it, the 2025 Grammy Awards took place on Feb. 2, delivering some of the hottest moments in pop culture — from shocking red carpet looks to iconic celebrity interactions. But one of the biggest standouts of the night? The acceptance speeches.

Doechii, now a Grammy-winning artist, went viral for her powerful and heartfelt speech after winning Best Rap Album for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. She used the moment to reflect on her journey, the struggles she overcame, and the people who helped her get there. With this win, Doechii became only the third woman in history to take home the award, joining Lauryn Hill and Cardi B in winning the coveted category.

And the rapper’s not letting that momentum slip. As a surprise for fans, Doechii dropped her new single “Nosebleeds” on Feb. 3, which is an anthem of success that tells haters to stay in their lane while she basks in her win. The lyrics? Absolutely iconic. Let’s break them down.

Doechii begins the song by replicating her viral breathing technique from “DENIAL IS A RIVER.” She continues into the first verse of “Nosebleeds,” rapping, “You salty a*s b*tches givin’ Lawry’s/ Bad gyal Doechii, call her [Michael Lowry?]/ You h*es is funny, you should do comedy/ Leave your a*s leakin’, lookin’ like my monthly’s.” Doechii then references Kanye West’s own 2005 Grammy acceptance speech for Rap Album of the Year thanks to his album, The College Dropout. Her next verse goes, “I don’t know, is she gonna go crazy? Is she gonna go crazy?/Everyone wanted to know what Doechii would do if she didn’t win/ I guess we’ll never—”

West’s precise quote from the speech was “…he’s gonna wild out, he’s gonna do something crazy.. everybody want to know what I would do if I didn’t win… I guess we’ll never know.” The line emphasizes not only Doechii’s victory but also her ability to overcome criticism and demonstrate that she’s an artist who is here to stay. The lyric is repeated throughout the “Nosebleeds” chorus.

Speaking of the chorus, Doechii pays tribute to her roots with the lines, “Stepped out the swamp to the motherf*ckin’ stage (H*!)/ Cut my mic’ off ’cause I’m ’bout to misbehave (Hah!).” Doechii refers to herself as a “Swamp Princess” because she grew up in Tampa, Florida, which she also mentioned in her acceptance speech as a place that creates talented artists and musicians.

Doechii continues in Verse 2, emphasizing once again the criticism and things people talk about in her profession. “Hopped out thе swamp, gave the b*tch props/ ‘Doechii, where you been?,’ ‘Doechii went pop’/‘Will she ever lose?’ Man, I guess we’ll never know/ ‘Will she lose her cool?’ I guess we’ll never— (I),” she raps. She continues, “Guess we’ll never know, guess we’ll never see the day that Doechii crown falls/ Guess you’ll never live to see the day Doechii loses/ Do-si-doing on these Doechii mutants/ Doechii don’t critique, I seek improvement.” These lyrics underline Doechii’s desire for her career to thrive and to continue progressing in her abilities.

Doechii pays homage to other artists in the lines, “See upcoming rap shows/ Get tickets for your favorite artists/ You might also like/ Reflections Laughing/ The Weeknd, Travis Scott & Florence + the Machine/ The Abyss/ The Weeknd & Lana Del Rey/ Abracadabra/ Lady Gaga.” The mention of Lady Gaga was in reference to the singer’s current track “Abracadabra,” which was presented for the first time during a commercial break at the 2025 Grammys show.

Doechii then transitions into the “Nosebleeds” break, where she gives another acceptance speech, this time thanking everyone who helped her reach her status, including her fans, her label, SZA, her mother, and all of her haters — which is so iconic if you ask me. “Right now is my time and my moment /Thank you to my swamp and thank you, God, I was broke/ I thanks you, God, I thank you to Top God Entertainment/ Oop— Top Dawg Entertainment/SZA, Zay, Moosa in the hatin’ a*s stands/ Mommy, Blake High School, and all the b*tches I surpassed/I knew it,” she raps.“Tonight we poppin’ bottles, f*ckin’ hoes, and forgettin’ our name/To the audience wonderin’ how it feels to be famous?/I guess you’ll never—.”

In Verse 3, Doechii addressed her haters directly while recognizing that she is iconic from every angle on stage. “B*tches can’t be half of me, thanks to my anatomy/ Showin’ up an hour late like, ‘Thanks to the Academy’/ Now I understand why they mad at me and hate on my anatomy (Ah-ah, ah-ah)/ It’s ’cause I look good from the balcony (Ah-ah, ah)/ I look good from the nosebleeds, b*tch (Ah-ah, ah-ah)/ If you offended, you ain’t know me, b*tch (Ah-ah, ah)/ That ain’t Doechii, that’s the old ‘Chii, sis (Ah-ah, ah-ah)/ I look good from the nosebleeds, b*tch,” she continues. The mention of balcony and nosebleeds demonstrates that Doechii’s critics are still attending her events, indicating they are simply jealous fans.

Doechii is an artist I’m thrilled to witness grow in the next stage of her career, and with a Grammy now under her belt, it doesn’t look like she’ll be slowing down anytime soon.