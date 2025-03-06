If being chronically online has taught me anything, it’s that good things come to those who wait. In this case, Doechii’s YouTube release of her rapping “Anxiety” over Gotye’s 2011 hit “Somebody That I Used to Know” is now available to stream on all the platforms after becoming a viral trend on TikTok.

Doechii took to her Instagram story on Mar. 4 to announce the official release of “Anxiety” to her fans. “I’m going to break down this lore to people who don’t understand it,” she said. “So, I’m dropping a song called ‘Anxiety.’ Now, you may be thinking, ‘Anxiety’ already came out.’ So, Sleepy Hallow — amazing artist, by the way — he dropped a song called ‘Anxiety,’ where he was sampling my song called ‘Anxiety,’ but my song is using the sample of ‘Somebody I Used To Know.’ And then I took that beat, ‘Somebody I Used To Know,’ and I made my own song on top of it called ‘Anxiety.’ So then I dropped that song on YouTube.”

She continued, “It never hit streaming, and then Sleepy Hallow sampled that, it got approved, and then that song blew up, and now people are finding the original version that I did on YouTube, and that’s blowing up on TikTok […] and now people want me to release the full version, and… we’re here! And I’m releasing it, and it’s coming out! So, y’all can enjoy the full version and that’s the lore behind ‘Anxiety.’”

Indeed we’re here as “Anxiety” is not only streaming everywhere but has left the legacy of creating its own TikTok trend. In case you didn’t know, the trend is inspired by a clip from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air of the character Ashley dancing with headphones in and Will mimicking her from behind. When Ashley turns around, she sees Will still dancing.

Since discovering Doechii’s “Anxiety,” fans have taken to TikTok to recreate this scene in their own way.

Some are even doing the trend with a mirror.

It’s safe to say that I’ll be listening (and dancing) to the full version of “Anxiety” on repeat.