Doechii & JENNIE’s New Song Is *The* Hot Girl Anthem

If there’s anything that JENNIE and Doechii’s “ExtraL” has taught us so far, it’s that these two are making big moves. Gearing up to debut her solo album “Ruby”, Blackpink’s JENNIE released the red-hot single on Feb. 21 and it reminds us that she’s that girl — independent, confident, and capable of pursuing a solo career.

And, teaming up with our favorite Swamp Princess Doechii only made for an even more powerful message (and epic duo). Fresh off her Grammy win for Best Rap Album of the year, Doechii became the third female ever to win the 30-year-old category. So, if you wanted to know what Doechii would have done if she didn’t win… I guess you’ll never know.

But, the song isn’t just about the two and their accomplishments — it’s a message about female empowerment. Accompanied by a visually pleasing and badass music video directed by Cole Bennett, the two remind women that they don’t need permission to make big, “extra large” moves.

The song has already been dubbed as a new anthem for women, so what do JENNIE and Doechii’s “ExtraL” lyrics really mean? Here’s the breakdown.

In the first verse, JENNIE sings “All of my girls looking good and they got they own money,” and “This for my girls with no sponsor, they got they own fundin’.” Starting off with a bang, JENNIE references successful women who got to where they are on their own. There’s no question that this song is about empowering independent women (and, of course, about JENNIE pursuing her solo career and the drop of her upcoming solo album).

In the pre-chorus, JENNIE sings “Said, ‘F*ck your rules,’ is the mood / Damn right,” and “Walk in a room and I set the vibe.” Here, JENNIE is saying that she makes her own rules by standing up against the “rules” and the “vibes” that she feels have been imposed onto her and all women. I know that’s right.

She continues, “Get a pic, it’ll last you long / Whole team, they gassin’ on us / You sit too far down on ’em charts to even ask me who’s in charge.” Clearly, Ms. JENNIE is feeling on top of the world (and on top of the music charts), so much so that it radiates through the song and onto its audience, empowering women to have the same, confident mindset.

And along comes the catchy chorus that sings “Ridin’ ’round, foreign cars / Top down, starin’ at the stars / Attitude, so don’t start sh*t / Big moves, only extra large.” JENNIE paints us a picture of what, exactly, feeling on top of the world looks like to her: driving others’ (probably expensive) cars while staring at the stars and, ultimately, living her best life. And, while a woman’s attitude is socially viewed as something negative that holds women back, she gives it a whole new meaning here by letting it drive her ambitions and influence her “big moves” — a weakness turned into a superpower.

But, the song wouldn’t be what it is without Doechii’s unique taste, especially with her rap in the second verse: “Gimme chi / gimme purr / gimme meow / gimme her / gimme funds / gimme rights / gimme fight / gimme nerve / gimme c*nt / let me serve.” The rap is full of girly references, including purr and meow (for the kitties down there, duh). I mean, is there anything more empowering than the sheer power a woman’s vagina holds? Or than the power that women feel when they “serve” — feeling hot, sexy, and confident in their bodies?

While this might be a stretch, looking at the lyrics from this angle makes it very possible that ‘big moves’ and ‘extra large’ have a double meaning. While it refers to women making strong and independent advances in their careers and daily lives (like the two badass women who wrote the song), it can also refer to women having “big d*ck energy” (BDE) — hence, “ExtraL.” In this light, Doechii and JENNIE are saying that women are stepping up to the dominant role that men pursue — and I’m all for it.

Doechii continues “Can’t keep up, what happened to them? / (Do my ladies run this?) / Yeah, we lappin’ the men.” This only solidifies the idea that women have the power to get ahead of men and the ability to dominate them by, for example, beating them at their own games. (Again, shoutout Doechii for being the third woman to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys.)

“ExtraL” is JENNIE’s third single and will be featured in her debut album which is set to release on March 7. The album is rumored to feature more epic duos, but it’s hard to imagine anything more empowering than JENNIE and Doechii’s collab — but I’m intrigued to find out.