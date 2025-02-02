Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Doechii at the 2025 Grammys
Doechii at the 2025 Grammys
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Culture > Entertainment

Doechii Accepting Her First Grammy Had Me Tearing Up

Siobhan Robinson

Doechii’s win for Best Rap Album is more important for Black culture than you realize. At the 2025 Grammy Awards, she was nominated alongside a star-studded lineup of rappers for Best Rap Album, Best New Artist, and Best Rap Performance. Swamp princess, rise for your Grammy-winning queen: Doechii!

Her victory makes her only the third woman to ever win Best Rap Album for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal —following Lauryn Hill in 1999 and Cardi B in 2019 —, a milestone she proudly acknowledged in her thank you speech. But beyond the history-making moment, Doechii’s speech was heartfelt and inspiring, serving as a powerful message of encouragement for young viewers tuning in.

Doechii got personal in her acceptance speech, detailing her journey through sobriety and the path she took to receive such an accomplishment. Her mother was also on stage to support her, and Deochii honored her with the trophy, as well as the entire team and labelmates that contributed to Alligator Bites Never Heal‘s success. 

Doechii makes a powerful pivot, speaking directly to the young Black girls and women watching. In her acceptance speech, she says, “I know there’s some Black girl, so many Black women watching me right now. And I wanna tell you, you can do it. Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you.” 

Doechii continued, offering advice to Black women on embracing their authentic selves and refusing to let anyone subject them to the stereotypes projected onto them. “I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now and I wanna tell you, you can do it — anything is possible,” she said. “Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark or that you’re not smart enough, or that you’re too dramatic or you’re too loud: You are exactly who you need to be, to be right where you are and I’m a testimony.”

Doechii has previously discussed the difficulties of growing up as a dark-skinned Black woman and entering the music industry as a Black woman. So, her message is an important testament to all young Black women, proving that success is within reach and that Black women have so much power in their identity. The heartfelt statement moved viewers of the 2025 Grammys, who flocked to X/Twitter to praise not just Doechii’s win but also her wholesome acceptance speech.

Doechii’s accomplishment is more than simply a win, as she stated; it is her testimony, and I can’t wait to watch how it unfolds as she grows in her career.

Siobhan Robinson is a member of the Her Campus national writing program. She works on the Entertainment and Culture team, covering the most recent pop culture events, trends, and entertainment releases. Previously, she worked as an Entertainment and Culture intern during the Spring 2023 semester, where she was supervised in writing breaking news verticals, live coverage of events such as the Grammys and Met Gala, and interviewing emerging Gen Z talent for Her Campus's "Next Questions" segment. She graduated Magna Cum Laude in Spring 2024 with a B.A. in Communication Studies from San Jose State University and received communication honors for completing a graduate-level course during her undergraduate studies. While in college, she was an active member of the SJSU chapter of Her Campus, serving on the executive board as Editor-In-Chief. In this role, she supervised a team of writers, senior editors, and copy editors, and assessed their articles for the site. Previously, she served as a senior editor, supervising a team of 4-5 writers, and also worked as a campus correspondent for the entire chapter. Additionally, she contributed to the school's publication magazine, Access, and became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. In her free time, Siobhan enjoys scrapbooking, hanging out with friends, going to concerts, and, of course, writing for fun! A die-hard fangirl, she loves sharing everything she knows about her favorite boy bands, even if you don't ask. If you need her, you'll likely find her binge-watching the latest K-drama.