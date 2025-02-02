Doechii Accepting Her First Grammy Had Me Tearing Up

Doechii’s win for Best Rap Album is more important for Black culture than you realize. At the 2025 Grammy Awards, she was nominated alongside a star-studded lineup of rappers for Best Rap Album, Best New Artist, and Best Rap Performance. Swamp princess, rise for your Grammy-winning queen: Doechii!

Her victory makes her only the third woman to ever win Best Rap Album for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal —following Lauryn Hill in 1999 and Cardi B in 2019 —, a milestone she proudly acknowledged in her thank you speech. But beyond the history-making moment, Doechii’s speech was heartfelt and inspiring, serving as a powerful message of encouragement for young viewers tuning in.

Doechii got personal in her acceptance speech, detailing her journey through sobriety and the path she took to receive such an accomplishment. Her mother was also on stage to support her, and Deochii honored her with the trophy, as well as the entire team and labelmates that contributed to Alligator Bites Never Heal‘s success.

Doechii continued, offering advice to Black women on embracing their authentic selves and refusing to let anyone subject them to the stereotypes projected onto them. “I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now and I wanna tell you, you can do it — anything is possible,” she said. “Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark or that you’re not smart enough, or that you’re too dramatic or you’re too loud: You are exactly who you need to be, to be right where you are and I’m a testimony.”

Doechii has previously discussed the difficulties of growing up as a dark-skinned Black woman and entering the music industry as a Black woman. So, her message is an important testament to all young Black women, proving that success is within reach and that Black women have so much power in their identity. The heartfelt statement moved viewers of the 2025 Grammys, who flocked to X/Twitter to praise not just Doechii’s win but also her wholesome acceptance speech.

Doechii: “To all the black girls and black women watching this.”

Doechii’s accomplishment is more than simply a win, as she stated; it is her testimony, and I can’t wait to watch how it unfolds as she grows in her career.