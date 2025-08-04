2 Fan-Faves Left ‘Perfect Match,’ But Will They Come Back?

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Perfect Match Season 3 ahead. Season 3 of Netflix’s Perfect Match has dropped, and it’s messier than ever. ICYMI, Episode 6 saw two fan-favorites leave the villa in a shocking twist — and with the new episodes dropping on Aug. 8, fans have a huge question they want answered in the meantime: Does AD come back on Perfect Match?

If you’re not caught up, or need a refresher, I’ll get us up to speed. Perfect Match features a cast of singles from various Netflix shows as they match up, break up, and compete to be the “perfect match.” Season 3, however, also includes familiar reality TV faces from Bachelor Nation, Love Island USA, and more — so it’s kind of like the mega all-stars for people who spend way too much time watching reality TV. (Guilty.)

There’s definitely been a lot of drama in the villa, but that didn’t stop the show from shaking things up even more on Episode 6. In this episode, two of the villa’s strongest couples — Freddie (Love Is Blind UK) and Madison (Love Is Blind), and Ollie (Love Is Blind UK) and AD (Love Is Blind) — were forced to split up as two new singles entered the villa. As a result of this, Freddie and AD were sent away from the villa as their match partnered up with a new contestant.

With Madison matched with Jalen and Ollie with Justine, fans are all wondering if we’ll see these couples reunited in the next batch of episodes. And while these new episodes don’t drop until Aug. 8, luckily, there are a few clues as to whether we’ll see Freddie and AD back on our screens.

So, do Freddie and AD come back on Perfect Match Season 3?

In short: Yes — at least I think so. At the end of the episode, we see the cast split for a “boys’ day” and a “girls’ day,” where the unmatched singles return to flirt and, ultimately, shake things up. At the “boys’ day,” we see AD show up to the beach with the other women — and while we don’t see it (yet), it’s safe to assume Freddie is doing the same at the “girls’ day.” Not only that, but we see AD in the previews for the next episode. (As for Freddie, he’s easily the least problematic one there, so it kind of makes sense that we don’t see him in the previews or reuniting with Madison.)

We also know that Ollie and AD are currently together, so they either 1) leave Perfect Match engaged or 2) rekindle things outside of the show if she doesn’t return to the villa in Episode 7. However, judging by the previews, I think it’s pretty obvious we’ll be seeing AD back at the villa. (And Freddie, too.)