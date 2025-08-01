It’s official: Perfect Match is back, baby. On Aug. 1, Netflix dropped the first six episodes of Season 3 — and it’s messy already. While the drama has been hot and emotions are flowing, it hasn’t stopped the internet from making some brilliant Perfect Match Season 3 memes. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Perfect Match Season 3 ahead.

If you’re unfamiliar, Perfect Match is kind of like the Avengers: Endgame of Netflix reality shows. Previous contestants from dating shows like Love Is Blind and Too Hot To Handle as well as competition-based series like The Circle all come together for one goal: to find love (and get an all-expenses-paid vacation — which isn’t exactly worth the emotional torment, IMO). For Season 3, though, Netflix expanded the cast to include contestants from shows like Love Island, Siesta Key, and even The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. So, yeah, it’s safe to say this show is pretty damn messy from the jump.

Over the course of a few weeks, contestants are tasked to play the field and couple up until one “perfect match” remains. Naturally, this results in recouplings, cheating, drama, and inevitable crashouts. And even though Season 3 just started, the memes are already going strong. IDK about you, but I’m here for it.

Cody from Perfect Match Season 3 had some meme-able moments already

We’re just six episodes in, and fans can’t stop dogging on Cody from Temptation Island. From Madison claiming he “needed a tongue scraper” (ouch) to that wild line he said to Juliette (“I feel like with you, I can wake up smiling with my d*ck out.”), the internet cannot stop meme-ing Cody.

Madison went on a date with somebody and Cody is crying 😂#PerfectMatch — august leo ✨ (@korysjapril) August 1, 2025

not madison embarrassing cody about his breath 😭 #perfectmatch #perfectmatch3 — severe (@_ayeYOshorty) August 1, 2025

When Madison said Cody’s mouth is her least favourite thing about him, I wasn’t expecting her to say it’s because it stinks 😭😭 #PerfectMatch — Kagi (@K_Mangwegape) August 1, 2025

Fans are falling in love with Ollie & AD

The internet is also full of memes about Ollie and AD: two Love Is Blind alums (UK and U.S., respectively). They coupled up on day one, but will they make it to the end? (Well, we know they end up together off the show, anyway.)

Fuck off everyone this is the Ollie & AD show #perfectmatch pic.twitter.com/NHEr32oedE — From Gaza, With Love. (@LifeAsTadi) August 1, 2025

AD the moment Ollie walked in #perfectmatch pic.twitter.com/4YqgX4p2V2 — From Gaza, With Love. (@LifeAsTadi) August 1, 2025

I love AD & Ollie so much 🥹#PerfectMatch — Kagi (@K_Mangwegape) August 1, 2025

#perfectmatch on a Friday just for AD & Ollie — тσяι • мαяιє (@torimariie) August 1, 2025

Lowkey just watching perfect match to see how Amber met her man😭 love this for my girl! #perfectmatch pic.twitter.com/ThLb5ppzk2 — 💜🤸🏾‍♂️🍬✨ (@4nywaysnextcase) August 1, 2025

The internet has… thoughts about Juliette and Clayton, though

Siesta Key‘s Juliette and former bachelor Clayton have definitely brought the drama — and the internet has some feelings about it.

Clayton does NOT like Juliette… 😭 like his face whenever she tries to interrupt his convos w other people #PerfectMatch pic.twitter.com/qdYb86drTI — realitea teavee (@realiteateavee) August 1, 2025

Take a shot every time Clayton says intuition #PerfectMatch pic.twitter.com/pbD6jtjYd4 — realitea teavee (@realiteateavee) August 1, 2025

I already don’t like Juliette on #PerfectMatch & I’m glad she’s already getting humbled the first episode pic.twitter.com/xjImiDgZQv — realitea teavee (@realiteateavee) August 1, 2025

And the Perfect Match Season 3 Twist?

Without spoiling anything, it has fans in a tizzy. We’ll all have to wait until Aug. 8 to see how it all turns out.

The difference in intentions between the #PerfectMatch girls & guys is lowk insane pic.twitter.com/6UFAQmzF4s — realitea teavee (@realiteateavee) August 1, 2025

wtf is this twist on #PerfectMatch episode 6?? pic.twitter.com/MwOOfllMSk — realitea teavee (@realiteateavee) August 1, 2025

I’ll be waiting!