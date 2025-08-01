It’s official: Perfect Match is back, baby. On Aug. 1, Netflix dropped the first six episodes of Season 3 — and it’s messy already. While the drama has been hot and emotions are flowing, it hasn’t stopped the internet from making some brilliant Perfect Match Season 3 memes. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Perfect Match Season 3 ahead.
If you’re unfamiliar, Perfect Match is kind of like the Avengers: Endgame of Netflix reality shows. Previous contestants from dating shows like Love Is Blind and Too Hot To Handle as well as competition-based series like The Circle all come together for one goal: to find love (and get an all-expenses-paid vacation — which isn’t exactly worth the emotional torment, IMO). For Season 3, though, Netflix expanded the cast to include contestants from shows like Love Island, Siesta Key, and even The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. So, yeah, it’s safe to say this show is pretty damn messy from the jump.
Over the course of a few weeks, contestants are tasked to play the field and couple up until one “perfect match” remains. Naturally, this results in recouplings, cheating, drama, and inevitable crashouts. And even though Season 3 just started, the memes are already going strong. IDK about you, but I’m here for it.
Cody from Perfect Match Season 3 had some meme-able moments already
We’re just six episodes in, and fans can’t stop dogging on Cody from Temptation Island. From Madison claiming he “needed a tongue scraper” (ouch) to that wild line he said to Juliette (“I feel like with you, I can wake up smiling with my d*ck out.”), the internet cannot stop meme-ing Cody.
Fans are falling in love with Ollie & AD
The internet is also full of memes about Ollie and AD: two Love Is Blind alums (UK and U.S., respectively). They coupled up on day one, but will they make it to the end? (Well, we know they end up together off the show, anyway.)
The internet has… thoughts about Juliette and Clayton, though
Siesta Key‘s Juliette and former bachelor Clayton have definitely brought the drama — and the internet has some feelings about it.
And the Perfect Match Season 3 Twist?
Without spoiling anything, it has fans in a tizzy. We’ll all have to wait until Aug. 8 to see how it all turns out.
I’ll be waiting!