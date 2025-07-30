The stars have officially aligned — and by stars, we mean reality TV’s most chaotic flirts, freshly assembled for another cosmic collision on Perfect Match Season 3. Starting Aug. 1, Netflix’s thirstiest dating experiment returns, and let’s just say Venus is in retrograde, Mercury’s acting up, and according to these Perfect Match Season 3 cast zodiac signs, these singles are not here to make friends.

Forget what you know about traditional compatibility. Eleven guys and eleven gals are thrown into a love lab where steamy challenges, messy makeouts, and boardroom betrayals are written in the stars. One wrong move and they could go from “couple goals” to single and sent home — no second chances (yet). And because no romantic fate is sealed without a little help from the cosmos, I’ve taken it upon myself to stalk — er, research — every cast member’s IG to uncover the real tea: mostly all of their zodiac signs.

And yes, I’ve done the work. Birth charts? Checked. Signs? Spotted. Red flags? Identified. Spoiler alert: the water signs are flooding the villa this season. Why is every other contestant a Scorpio or Pisces? We’re in for tears, tantrums, and a lot of late-night confessions under a waxing gibbous. So light a candle, charge your crystals, and grab your popcorn — it’s time to get way too invested.

Alex: Pisces

Alex: Pisces

Fresh off Temptation Island Season 1 and ready to make waves (pun fully intended), Alex is pure Pisces energy. She's no stranger to stirring the pot — classic water sign drama. But this time, it's all about locking down that soul connection.

Amber “AD”: Scorpio

Amber "AD": Scorpio

AD has sassy Scorpio vibes on full blast. The Love Is Blind Season 6 star is all about magnetic mystery and passion. With her "be cute and win" game, she's perfectly matched to dive deep and commit hard, proving true Scorpios look beyond surface-level stuff when it really counts.

Carrington: Leo

Carrington: Leo

With Leo fire blazing, Carrington's all about soaking up the spotlight — and those perfect tan lines don't lie. This king of the villa ruled Love Island with confidence and charm, lasting the full 40 days and snagging fourth place. And he's bringing that bold, sun-kissed vibe straight to Perfect Match.

Clayton: Taurus

Clayton: Taurus

True to Taurus form, Clayton is stubbornly honest — so much so that this previous Bachelorette Season 18 and Bachelor Season 26 star is basically the king of awkward TED Talks nobody asked for. His grounded, loyal nature means he's all in… until his overthinking kicks in and turns love into a drama series (hello, brutal breakups).

Cody: Pisces

@codyswright Love urs 🖤 ♬ original sound – codyswright Our so-called “Southern Sweetheart” from Temptation Island might sound all sweet tea and charm, but his Pisces energy runs deep: dreamy, loyal, and a little unpredictable. Cody’s heart is genuine, but babe, when romance sparks, he’s a total firecracker ready to light up.

Daniel: Cancer

Daniel: Cancer

Daniel's classic Cancer vibes shine through with his big heart and instinct to nurture. He's the "certified lover boy" from Dated & Related Season 1 who's ready to dive deep — emotions first, always. This time around, his gut says jump in, trust, and maybe get a little messy because this sensitive soul's all about risking it for real love.

Freddie: Capricorn

Freddie: Capricorn

Freddie's a Capricorn through and through. This funeral director's no stranger to dramatic exits (like turning down his fiancée at the altar), but now this Love is Blind UK star is ready to resurrect his love life with some serious British charm. He's grounded, goal-driven, and totally ready to glow up this season.

Hannah: Leo

Hannah: Leo

Queen of The Mole Season 2, she's got that fiery Leo charm. Hannah has that natural spotlight glow, but don't be fooled: she's also a mastermind strategist who moves in the shadows. Guys often mistake her charisma for flirting, but she's playing the game on her own terms.

Jalen: Cancer

Jalen: Cancer

This Too Hot to Handle star is all about loyalty, heart, and showing up for his people — AKA the ultimate emotional MVP. Jalen's "dedicated and giving" nature is straight from the Cancer playbook, always ready to support and protect those around him. He's chasing that perfect mix of ambition and care — because Cancers don't just want a partner, they want a teammate who's as family-focused and driven as they are.

J.R.: Scorpio

J.R.: Scorpio

J.R. is a classic Scorpio. He's all about diving deep, whether it's emotions or those steamy beachside hookups on Perfect Match. Sure, he's carrying some Ultimatum baggage (hello, ex Sandy in the villa), but that just fuels his Scorpio passion and strategic charm.

Juliette: Cancer

Juliette: Cancer

This Siesta Key legend is moody, passionate, and definitely not afraid to feel it all. Juliette's loud, "crazy" vibe might seem a bit extra at first, but underneath it? Pure deep-feels and drama. And yep, she lives for a guy who can keep up and call her out.

Justine: Pisces

Justine: Pisces

Justine is a certified Pisces dream girl with two crowns to prove it. She has the poise of a pageant queen and the heart of a mermaid, but don't mistake her kindness for weakness. She's here for fairytale vibes only, so if you're not giving prince energy, keep it moving.

Louis: Pisces

Louis: Pisces

Dreamy, dramatic, and dangerously charming — classic Pisces behavior. Louis floated into Too Hot to Handle like a walking red flag dipped in cologne, seducing first, thinking… maybe never. It might be a little fishy how flirty Louis is, but that's just a Pisces swimming in deep emotional waters while pretending it's all just vibes.

Lucy: Gemini

Lucy: Gemini

Lucy flew through Too Hot to Handle Season 6 with the breezy charm of someone who could ghost you mid-sentence, then win you back with a wink. Sure, her dual nature might come off a little fickle, but honestly? That nerdy streak just makes her even more irresistible.

Madison: Leo

Madison: Leo

Sure, Love is Blind's Madison's exact birthday is hush-hush, but come on — of course she's a Leo. The evidence is written all over her page in fire emojis. Madison wants a man with a small ego (because there's only room for one star here), a brain that can keep up, and a heart big enough to handle her bold, unapologetic, and maybe a little too extra energy. Love her or don't, but you're definitely not ignoring her.

Ollie: Leo

Ollie: Leo

Oh, Ollie. He's absolutely roaring for that crown and ready to rule the dating jungle. True to his sign, the former Love Is Blind: UK Season 1 star is hunting for a "queen" who knows how to command respect like the royalty she is.

Olivia: Aries

Olivia: Aries

Olivia from Temptation Island Season vibes scream fire sign. She's a fiery cocktail of hot, fierce, and loyal to the bone, with zero patience for guys who can't say what they mean. Olivia's energy demands a partner as bold and honest as she is — because why waste time with anything less?

Quorie-Tyler “QT”: Leo

Quorie-Tyler "QT": Leo

QT is pure Leo royalty with a side of fierce competition. Coming from The Circle and Battle Camp, she's got that signature Leo confidence. Her natural leadership makes her a powerhouse, and when it comes to love, she's ready to swap the game face for some genuine heart.

Rachel: Pisces

Rachel: Pisces

Rachel's journey from The Bachelor to The Bachelorette to Bachelor in Paradise is basically a Pisces pilgrimage: searching for that soul connection, even if it means revisiting old waters (hey, Clayton!). Sure, she's had her share of drama (engagements called off, trust betrayed), but with zero expectations going in, Rachel's got that classic Pisces optimism: when you hit rock bottom, the only way is up — or at least a swim in a new direction.

Ray: Virgo

Ray: Virgo

Virgos are known for their perfectionist streak, which means Ray is meticulously plotting his path to the ultimate catch. Chaos in dating? More like calculated love chess, and Ray is already three moves ahead.

Sandy: Scorpio

Sandy: Scorpio

After storming out of The Ultimatum Season 3 with a trail of exes and heartbreak like a modern-day romantic hurricane, Sandy's not just here to play — she's here to own the game. Fierce as a Scorpio sting, she's diving headfirst into Perfect Match, ready to shake up the beach and maybe, just maybe, torch a few bridges behind her.

Scott: Capricorn