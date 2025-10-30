Chris Paul Was At The ‘LIB’ Reunion & Fans Are… Confused?

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion follow. Blake wasn’t the only surprise appearance fans got during the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion. ICYMI, NBA player Chris Paul showed up at the reunion to (*checks notes*) host a basketball segment — and if you’re mad confused about it, you’re not alone.

Now, Love Is Blind reunions are known for being messy AF — and this one was no exception. Throughout the night, a lot of tea was spilled, from Sparkle Megan announcing the birth of her child to Kacie revealing that she and Joe dated after the show (and that’s not even the half of it). The reunion also brought Kacie and Patrick back on stage to talk about all of the drama surrounding their breakup — including their public feud over who gets to keep the engagement ring. And in the middle of the drama, Netflix brought out Chris Paul (or CP3) of the Los Angeles Clippers to help facilitate a back-and-forth free-throw competition in which the winner got to keep the ring.

In the end, Kacie ended up beating Patrick in the shootout. The two hugged, and Patrick told her that he would give her the ring back when they were in Denver. So, it appears that the beef is finally squashed.

So, why was Chris Paul at the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion?

Fans were obviously confused by the NBA and Netflix dating show crossover — Chris Paul is a 12-time NBA All-Star, so what exactly is he doing shooting hoops in front of Nick and Vanessa Lachey? According to Nick Lachey, Paul is a “friend and fan of the show.” Plus, at the end of the segment, Paul expressed how big a fan he was before heading back into the audience. And you know what? Hell yeah.

However, during the segment, fans rushed to social media to react — and, of course, make some memes.

Chris Paul so desperate for a ring he’s on love is blind pic.twitter.com/acNp3D5q9M — Chicago Swingman (@chicagoswingman) October 30, 2025

Why tf is Chris Paul at the love is blind reunion???? #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/ZePbvuUjz5 — normal girl (@__Santiii_) October 30, 2025

The hell is Chris Paul doing on the Love is Blind reunion?! pic.twitter.com/wStkdFapj8 — Lexx (@_ThatGirlLexx) October 30, 2025

Watching the Love Is Blind S9 reunion and why is Chris Paul there with a basketball hoop 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BQNibhQmhO — clarissa (@clarisssaaa_c) October 30, 2025

Chris Paul trying to make sense of that entire conversation knowing damn well he hasn’t watched this show #LoveIsBlindReunion pic.twitter.com/POSQqUMOZc — ☈ (@Justdoitt23) October 30, 2025

Chris Paul at the LIB reunion… pic.twitter.com/5RJQDUnKzZ — Shaddy (@SlimmShayydy) October 30, 2025

wait a minute why is chris paul at the reunion and him, patrick and kacie shooting basketball #LoveIsBlindS9 pic.twitter.com/eqZlEVPSZ3 — kay (@softxlumax) October 30, 2025

So, are athletes at Netflix reunions going to become a thing, or?