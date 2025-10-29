ICYMI, Sparkle Megan Has A New Man (& A Baby, Too)

The Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion was full of surprises. The biggest? Not just that Sparkle Megan (real name Megan Walerius) had a baby boy after the show, but also that she has a new boyfriend, Paul. And if you feel like you missed a chapter (or five), don’t worry, I’ll catch you up to speed. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Season 9 of Love Is Blind follow.

ICYMI, Megan was one of the key players of Love Is Blind Season 9. In the pods, she was pursued by Mike, Blake, and Jordan — but the love square faded into a triangle after Blake left the pods. In the end, however, Megan and Jordan got engaged. Their relationship after the pods seemed stronger than the rest, but eventually, Megan realized there were some big differences in their lifestyles and future goals, leading to the two breaking up before their wedding.

Post-LIB, Megan kept a relatively low profile: She didn’t post much on social media, and wasn’t spotted hanging out with any other cast members — and now, we know why. After rumors began swirling that she was pregnant, or already had a child, Megan came to the Season 9 reunion to reveal that she had given birth to a baby boy named Brooks. And, not only that, but she has a new partner named Paul.

Who is the father of Sparkle Megan’s Baby?

After Megan revealed that she had given birth, host Nick Lachey announced that Megan’s new partner, Paul, was in the audience for the reunion. “We wrapped filming in April, and Paul and I got introduced through a mutual friend in July,” she explained. “We got pregnant three months into dating. We definitely had our ups and downs. I’m not gonna say it was perfect, but Paul’s been amazing.”

Who is Sparkle Megan’s new boyfriend, Paul?

As for who Paul actually is, there’s not a ton of info there. We can assume that, like Megan, he’s based in Denver. And, knowing our girl Sparkle Megan, he probably shares an affinity for the finer things in life. Looks like we’ll have to keep tabs on Megan’s socials to find out more going forward.