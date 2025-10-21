ICYMI, Kacie Also Dated This ‘LIB’ Castmate

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 9 ahead. The Love Is Blind drama continues — and, surprisingly, the hottest tea is being spilled off-screen. Fans are still stuck on the several unexpected breakups (and all of the beef that happened afterwards), but that doesn’t mean that these cast members haven’t moved on — namely, Kacie and Joe. Oh boy.

Now, it’s no secret that Madison and Joe didn’t make it to the altar. The two called things off in Episode 11 — much to Madison’s surprise. But fans were unsure of the duo from the jump, mainly due to Joe’s extremely uncalled-for comments about Madison’s weight after the two met face-to-face. So, when Joe ran out of his tux fitting and told Madison that getting married just didn’t “feel right,” it was safe to assume things were over between the couple officially. But that doesn’t mean that Joe was done with other members of the LIB cast.

Season 9 cast member Kacie has been a polarizing figure this season. She got engaged to Patrick in the pods, but quickly called things off after seeing him in person, claiming her attraction to him wasn’t going to “grow much.” After the show, the two have been beefing on social media about their breakup, with Patrick claiming that Kacie “refused” to give back the engagement ring.

Given all of their history, it’s pretty safe to say that when it comes to the LIB fandom, these two are dabbling in villain territory. So, when rumors about Kacie and Joe dating started swirling after the show went viral on social media, fans had some… thoughts.

Did Kacie & Joe date after Love Is Blind Season 9?

On Oct. 19, Joe’s new girlfriend of over a year, Averee, went on the Reality Receipts Podcast to talk a little more about the Season 9 standout. And, yes — she confirmed that Joe and Kacie “briefly” dated post-show. “When Joe and I started talking — I think it was our first date — we were at a bar, and he ran into this girl, and he’s like, ‘Oh, you know I’ve gone on a couple dates with that girl,'” she said. “And I was like, ‘Who?’ and I, like, look over and of course it’s Kacie. And I was like, ‘Oh, OK.'”

Averee revealed that Joe was “fully transparent” about his short relationship with Kacie — but the tea doesn’t stop there. Averee also talked about how Kacie impacted the LIB friend group after the show. “Obviously, from what we see on TV, it translates into real life,” she said. “At least for other people, I can say [that] who they are on TV and who they are in real life isn’t really the same … but for her, it fully translates into real life.”

Averee also added, “I mean, I personally choose to surround myself with women that lift each other up and, like, follow girl code,” but said “that will never be Kacie.”