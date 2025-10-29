Blake Was At The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Reunion — But Not For Long

Love Is Blind Season 9 was a doozy — so why would the reunion be anything less? On Oct. 29, the main cast of Season 9 got back together for the reunion, and while many familiar faces from the pods appeared, fans had one question above all else: Was Blake at the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion?

While Blake’s time on the show was short, he left a positive impression on fans. In the pods, Blake formed connects with both (Sparkle) Megan and Anna, but abruptly left the show in Episode 3. And while he did leave shortly after Anna did, that wasn’t the entire reason why he decided to step away from the show. Instead, he chose to leave the show because he wasn’t sure of he was entirely ready for an engagement. “It was communicated throughout the entire experiment (that) if you weren’t there working towards an engagement, you probably shouldn’t be there,” he told TODAY.com in an interview. “So I thought the best thing for me to do was to remove myself from the experiment.”

But Blake and Anna weren’t the only two who left the show without going to the altar: Kacie and Patrick broke up shortly after getting engaged, Annie and Nick split before going tuxedo and wedding dress shopping, and Madison and Joe ended things shortly before the weddings were set to take place. Not only that, but Megan and Jordan also chose to break up before the altar. And when it came to our final two couples, KB and Edmond and Ali and Anton, they both broke things off at their respective weddings. Looks like Blake wasn’t the only one scared to commit.

Was Blake At the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion?

Regardless of how messy their relationships ended up, most of the cast sat on stage for the reunion — save for Anna and Blake. However, eagle-eyed fans were able to spot Blake at the very end of the show: He brought out a birthday cake to celebrate Jordan’s birthday.

As for why Blake didn’t speak with the rest of the cast at the reunion? At the time of publication, he hasn’t said anything. However, here’s to hoping we get to hear his perspective on the Season 9 onstage debrief soon.