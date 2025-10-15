Kacie & Patrick’s Post-‘LIB’ Beef Is *Wild*

If there’s one thing Love Is Blind never fails to deliver, it’s messy breakups and even messier social media fallout. And this season, no couple has the internet in a chokehold quite like Kacie and Patrick. What started as a sweet (but maybe a little bit cringey… I mean we all remember them basically having phone sex in the pods, right?) pod romance has quickly spiraled into a full-blown PR war — complete with cryptic Instagram Reels, conflicting podcast interviews, and enough lore to keep us up all night trying to piece together what actually happened between the two.

ICYMI, Kacie and Patrick’s relationship came to a halt soon after the reveal, with Kacie telling Patrick that she was feeling overwhelmed and wanted to leave the show. But to the producers, she publicly admitted that she just wasn’t physically attracted to him and didn’t think her attraction would grow over time. At first, viewers immediately became Team Patrick, slamming Kacie for leading Patrick on post-pods. But just when the internet thought they’d picked their side, Kacie started telling a very different story, hinting that Patrick was actually the one who ghosted her.

Now, the two have taken their drama from the pods to their feeds, leaving fans torn about whose side to believe. On Oct. 7, both Patrick and Kacie went on The Viall Files to separately tell their own story about their breakup — and don’t worry, bestie, I watched it so you don’t have to. Here’s the tea on Patrick and Kacie and what really happened after the cameras were turned off.

From Patrick’s point of view, what he said is essentially what he explained on the show. After Kacie’s departure from the show, Patrick tried reaching out to talk — only for Kacie to tell him that she needs “more time,” rejecting any of his opportunities to meet in person or even have a phone call. Allegedly, Patrick asked for his ring back, and she refused. Apparently, the two did meet in person with the rest of the cast, but they haven’t spoken since. Seems pretty straightforward, right? Well, Kacie tells a pretty different story.

While Kacie did admit to gaslighting Patrick with her constant reassurance and numerous “I love you’s amidst breaking up with him, she also revealed that she wondered if she was making a mistake by leaving the show, even going so far as saying she had intended to date him when the two returned to Denver. But according to Kacie, she actually reached out to Patrick first and told him to give her a few days when he asked to meet up immediately. And when Kacie heard about Patrick revealing to the cast in the group reunion that he would’ve chosen Anna, she changed her mind about wanting to work things out, claiming, “This is not my love story.” And honestly? She’s kinda valid.

Towards the end of her interview, Kacie reflected on her and Patrick’s split as a whole, taking accountability for her actions. “I didn’t handle it the best way I could have, I mean, you just don’t really know how to handle these things, and it’s really hard for me to watch that Patrick thinks it’s because he’s ugly — I keep seeing that everywhere,” Kacie shared on the podcast. “It’s sad for me. I was really trying to spare his feelings and his insecurities and I did care about this person and now, you know, I’m the most hated thing right now and that’s fine.” But despite this genuine-seeming statement from Kacie, she didn’t hesitate to post a video on social media, seemingly mocking the idea that she “doesn’t care about physical attraction.”

And despite no public response from Patrick, she posted another video on social media the day of the podcast’s release with the caption, “When I think of all the tears I cried, stress I felt and guilt I carried all this time for feeling the way I felt and for not knowing how to be honest with him I can’t say it feels great to find out that I was just a consolation prize after all.” And the video, might I add, was a clip from Episode 9 of Love Is Blind, specifically showing Patrick openly admitting that Kacie was a “distant number two” option for him.

In response to this, Patrick posted a video to “Cameras” by Drake on his socials, specifically lip-syncing the lyrics, “Just mail me my ring back. Can’t keep that sh*t.”

While we have yet to see a response from Kacie, I’d be lying if I said that this tea wasn’t piping hot.