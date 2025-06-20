Cardi B Did *Not* Hold Back In Her New Song “Outside”

We are outside this summer, and so is the legendary rapper Cardi B! Kicking off summer on an uplifting note, Cardi is bringing in some new hype for her fans with her newly-released single “Outside.” Without a doubt, Cardi has never shied away from calling out haters and embracing her sexuality in her music, and it’s what made her become one of the most straightforward rappers of her generation. In “Outside,” Cardi is proving just that and is effortlessly standing on business — and the lyrics are fire.

Now, if you need a little refresher on what’s been going on with Cardi’s life, the rapper recently divorced from her husband of seven years, former Migos rapper Offset. The couple has three children together, yet their relationship has always been bombarded by cheating allegations. Getting through the storm, the “Up” rapper is cuffed up by a new man — New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Cardi dropped “Outside” at the perfect time — summer is just getting started, and the baddies are ready to go outside. So, if you’re ready to make Cardi’s new song your summer anthem, here’s the breakdown of the lyrics and the meaning of “Outside.” (If you need me? I’ll be blasting it all summer long.)

Cardi B’s “Outside” Lyrics are all about independence.

In “Outside,” Cardi makes it clear that she is no longer settling for a man who treats her wrong, which is presumed to be a dig toward Offset. She even broadcasts her braggadocious attitude in relation to her romance with Diggs. In the first verse, she raps, “Well, let’s go wrong for wrong (What?) / Let’s go lick for lick (Let’s go) / If I can handle that (Uh-uh), let me see you handle this (Okay) / Do you how you do me, bet you we won’t speak again / Favorite player from your favorite team, he in my DM, uh.”

Adding to that, Cardi calls out men who don’t deserve loyal women due to their own insecurities and harmful behavior. It’s also important to note that Cardi is warning other women not to go through the same thing that she did. In the pre-chorus, she raps, “When I tell you these n***** ain’t sh*t, please believe me (Believe me) / They gon’ f*ck on anything, these n***** way too easy (At all) / Low-down, good-for-nothing dirty dogs, I’m convinced (uh-huh), Can’t wait to see your mama, tell her how she raised a b*tch.”

In the chorus, Cardi is open to living her best life by being with who she wants and not letting her past get the best of her. And, honestly, it’s a perfect summary for any summer hookup waiting to happen. She raps, “(I’m goin’ out), on the pop-out (Side), cause it’s hot out / (I’m goin’ out), you was playin’ games (Side), now you on timeout / (I’m goin’ out), where the fine n*****? (Side) / I’m tryna find n***** / (Out) I been cuffed up too long (Side) / Let me remind n*****.”

The second verse of the song details the vision of how Cardi will be living her life post-divorce, and it’s oozing with independent vibes. She raps, “Ooh, I think he sexy, ooh, he look good as f*ck / Ain’t that your home girlfriend? Tell her to hook me up (let’s do it) / Baby, I’m with the sh*t, you know I’m with whatever, look (Woo) / I know I’m cute and funny (Funny), I know somebody want me (Want me) / I might go celibate (Uh-huh), I know I’ll make some money (Cash) / Outside n– love a outside b*tch / But be sick when they girls get some outside— (Huh).”

Diggs isn’t the only athlete Cardi references, though. “Heard them Patriots got them n*****, let me in the locker room / And some ladies out in Vegas, A’ja Wil’, what’s poppin’, boo?” ICYMI, Cardi is (lovingly!) shouting out A’ja Wilson, who plays in the WNBA for the Las Vegas Aces. OK, Cardi! We see you!

And the outro of the song? It’s all about going out(side). “Where I’m ’bout to go? I’m about to go outside / I’m ’bout to take it outside / This p*ssy goin’ outside / Tonight, we goin’ outside.”

Packed with Cardi’s old-school sound and a much-needed vent towards her ex, this song is perfect for anyone who also wants to let go of that good-for-nothing person in their life. Trust me, sis, you’ll feel a whole lot better!