The Cardi B ‘You’ Lore Explained, For Those Who Are Employed

With the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series You now out on Netflix, you’ve probably been gearing up for what’s to come — maybe even doing some Joe-level research ahead of the premiere. You might consider yourself a You superfan… but I’m here to break the news: there’s only one true You superfan, and that’s none other than rapper Cardi B. But where did the Cardi B You lore begin?

Cardi’s obsession with all things You has been years in the making, with clues dating all the way back to the show’s first season. But want to know what’s even more iconic? Her unexpected (and honestly adorable) friendship with You’s leading man, Penn Badgley — aka Joe Goldberg himself. They’re total friendship goals, and it would be criminal not to talk about how their bond has grown over the years. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for You Season 5 follow. It’s important to learn about Cardi’s history with You, too, since she makes a bit of a cameo in the new season. Yes, you heard that right. Curious to know more? Don’t worry — I’ve got you covered.

2019: Penn Badgley Praises Cardi B

The unexpected celebrity duo’s friendship took years to develop, with the origin story beginning in 2019. While promoting You during the show’s first season, Badgley praised Cardi B for being honest on social media and emphasising a true relationship with fans. He went on to say: “I really appreciate people who have this sort of totally second-nature relationship with [social media]. Cardi B is a great example of that.” He continued, “She has such an authentic relationship. To me, it’s this incredibly nuanced place to be, despite what many might judge as antics and all this, I feel like she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and that’s why people like her so much.”

October 2021: Cardi B Addresses Badgley’s Praise

The comment went relatively unnoticed until the specific clip resurfaced, going viral on X/Twitter until even Cardi B took note. Cardi, who admitted being a fan of You in passing, responded with her own tweet in October 2021, saying,“OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous.” The reaction drew Badgley’s attention, and he responded with a simple “I-” to form the most iconic internet friendship. The two emphasized their newfound connection even further by changing each other’s Twitter/X profile images, with Cardi changing hers to a photo of Joe Goldberg and Badgley opting for a Cardi selfie.

November 2021: Cardi Gets You Merch

How Joe found my new house adress ?😳😳 pic.twitter.com/1FFy43tvWv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 5, 2021

Later in 2021, Cardi shared on her X account that she received a letter from Joe himself, along with You official merchandise. The letter referenced her and Meg Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” and it read, “HELLO, YOU… My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to… you. Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You’re meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. You’re authentic and nuanced… just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can’t be caged in, and it’s refreshing. Can’t wait to see you slaying in this hat, but I certainly hope you don’t disappear. Au Revoir, Joe Goldberg.”

2023: Cardi B’s Song Plays In You Season 4

Fast-forward to 2023 and You Season 4. After the episodes dropped, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice a surprise Cardi B cameo of sorts. Her hit song “I Like It” plays during the season’s first episode… as Joe is dismembering a body. Yep, a very unique song choice. You showrunner Sera Gamble told Netflix’s Tudum about the team’s thought process behind choosing Cardi’s track for that moment, saying, “Like, who’s written a song that we love? And also gets the joke of the show and the tone of the show? Who understands that we’re not trying to say anything about their song by scoring the blood spatter hitting Joe’s face?”

2025: Cardi B Cameo In You Season 5

Now, everything comes full circle with You’s final season on Netflix. Before the show dropped on April 24, Cardi B helped usher in the fan excitement when she was tapped to preview the trailer in. She teased, “I cannot wait, and it’s like they got a little, cute surprise. I cannot wait for you guys to see the trailer.” The surprise? Cardi is featured in the show’s alternate reality as Joe goes viral on social media. In Season 7, Cardi tweets, “When there are allegations but he’s a 10 #JoeGoldberg.” Then, in the season finale, Joe gets shot in a… place where the sun doesn’t shine — which Cardi cheekily references, throwing it back to her earlier tweet: “He WAS a 10, now he’s a 2… inches. #JoeGoldberg.”

We love to see Cardi B’s fangirl dreams come full circle!