Just like in fashion, the 2000s continue to dominate pop culture in 2024, and Ice Spice‘s latest album, Y2K, is the latest topic generating major buzz. The album dropped on July 26, and while its title may share a similarity with the 2000s, many of the songs feature the hip-hop and trap-infused sound we’ve come to love from Ice Spice.

Her new album is a hot topic at the moment, manily because of the song “BB Belt,” which seems to indirectly shaded Cardi B. While Ice Spice and Cardi B are rumored to be at odds at the moment, what if I told you this feud may have started long before now?

What did ice spice say about cardi b in “bb Belt”?

The rappers’ rumored feud is currently a hot topic after that fans heard with the song “BB Belt” off Ice Spice’s new album.

In the song, Ice Spice raps in the second verse, “And I’m thick, but I don’t got a waist (Damn)/ Think she pretty, but changin’ her face (Damn)/ Fallin’ behind like, bitch, pick up your pace/It was funny ’til I took her place

People believe the verse is a direct diss toward Cardi B’s previous plastic procedures. Cardi B has been quite upfront about undergoing plastic surgery early in her career. She revealed in a Vlad TV interview in 2017 that she felt forced to obtain body alterations while working as a stripper. She’s also shared that she had breast implants and went through an illegal surgery to get filler in her buttocks for $800.

In a March 2024 radio interview with Power 106 LA, Cardi B revealed that she had rhinoplasty in 2020. In the interview, she discusses how she received the treatment and how it took three years for her to fully heal.

Cardi B responded to feud rumors on twitter.

It seems that Cardi B caught wind of Ice Spice’s alleged diss when “BB Belt” was leaked online ahead of the album release.

Not wasting time at all, the “Bongos” rapper responded to the alleged diss by posting a series of indirect tweets on July 25.“These bitches have absolutely lost their mind… I’m getting all my lick backs on my album tho …ON EACH ONE OF YOU B*TCHES!!!” she wrote in one post.

In another tweet, she added, “These b*tches can’t see me in numbers or status, y’all had WAY too much time to catch up. Can’t see me in money, can’t see me in real estate, fashion, and CAN’T SEE ME IN PERSON either… I’m not in a rat race with none of you bitches!! And ima show yall.”

Ice spice & cardi b’s rumored feud goes back to 2023.

This wouldn’t be the first time people have speculated that Ice Spice and Cardi B might not be on the best of terms.

In June 2023, Cardi B performed at the 2023 Hot 97 Summer Jam, where she opened her set with GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2,” a track she’s featured on. The intro of the performance included a sample from the song “Tomorrow” from the 1982 film Annie.

As Cardi B danced, the screen behind her displayed a character that appeared to be Annie, dancing along to the song. People suspected this to be a diss towards Ice Spice, as the character on the screen seemed to resemble the “Munch” rapper’s signature ginger fro.

Cardi B quickly dismissed the accusations and went on Instagram Live to clarify, saying, “That’s not me, like come on now. First of all, y’all been wanting me to be messy. Y’all wanted me to be messy on the song, y’all wanted me to — nah, come on now.”

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see if anything else comes out of this alleged feud.