Cardi B Is Pregnant Again & Her Announcement Was So Beautiful

Cardi B is pregnant again! On Aug.1, the rapper took to Instagram to showcase her baby bump in a stunning red dress. She wrote, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!”

Cardi continued in her post, “You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

This joyful announcement comes just one day after Cardi filed for divorce from her husband, Offset. After six years of a relationship filled with ups and downs, it seems like Cardi is ready to embrace her new chapter as a single mom of three.

At 31-years-old, Cardi is already a mother to two adorable children: Kulture, 6, and Wave, 2, both of whom she shares with Offset. Although the previous couple has faced several rumors of infidelity and even more breakups than we can count, their bond has remained a central theme throughout Cardi’s life and career. (Her Campus reached out to Offset’s team about the cheating rumors, but did not hear back at the time of publication.) And now, with a new little one on the way, it seems like Cardi is ready to embrace everything motherhood has to offer once again.

Cardi’s representative told PEOPLE that the decision wasn’t triggered by cheating rumors but was something that had been brewing for a while. “It’s not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming,” the rep explained. So, as she embarks on this new journey, Cardi is also seeking primary custody of their children, emphasizing her commitment to being a dedicated mom.

In Dec. 2023, Cardi confirmed her single status during an IG live stream, admitting that she was nervous about sharing the news with her followers. And in an interview with Rolling Stone, the rapper also told them how she was balancing motherhood with completing her next album. She revealed that she was on the hunt for a nanny while leaning on her parents for support. “I had them kids. They came out of my p*ssy, not my mom’s. They mine,” she said.

Cardi had yet to share when exactly her next baby will be here. But as she prepares for her third child, I can only imagine the joys and challenges that lie ahead for Cardi.