Cardi B has had her fair share of heartbreak, as she is currently going through a divorce with former Migos rapper Offset. However, this hasn’t stopped her from living her best life. While the soon-to-be-divorced couple were together for seven years and weathered many ups and downs — from raising three children to navigating cheating scandals — Cardi filed to end their marriage in July 2024. As she moves on from her ex, Cardi has confirmed that her love life is back in bloom, proudly boasting about her new man. But who is Cardi B’s new boyfriend? The “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared a few details about her new beau during an X-Spaces session on April 27. Although she didn’t name him directly, all signs point to NFL New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. (Her Campus reached out to Cardi B’s team for confirmation, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.)

True to her open-book nature, Cardi didn’t hesitate to let fans know that she and her new boo are completely head-over-heels for each other. She told fans, “It’s been a couple of weeks and I haven’t addressed nothing because it’s like, you know when you got a gorgeous n*gga f*cking you and loving you from head to toe, it’s like, I don’t really give a f*ck what anybody say.” As Cardi is high off love, supporters couldn’t help but theorize that her “gorgeous” man is Stefon Diggs. After all, the two have been spotted together quite a few times this year.

Cardi B spaces pt 1 pic.twitter.com/XA0V9uJ81A — 🫧 (@BACARDISWAP) April 27, 2025

Cardi and Diggs were seen hanging out together at a nightclub in New York City in early February 2025. They were spotted yet again a few days later, for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14. TMZ caught some footage of them together a day later, arriving at a Miami hotel. Cardi was spotted rummaging through the passenger seat of a car while Diggs, partially obscuring his face, sat in the driver’s seat.

Then, on April 12, the reported couple was spotted in NYC at a club, where Cardi was seen enjoying herself with Diggs and some friends.

DJ Akademics also made some strong claims in October 2024, mentioning that Cardi cheated on Offset with Diggs while she was pregnant with his child. But Cardi indirectly shut down this rumor on Instagram. “The internet is insane,” she said at the time. “All these rumors are so f*cking crazy. That’s why I don’t want to address it because I feel like it’s funny. I’mma just let it ride out, cuz I think it’s cute, it’s funny.”

While Cardi B has yet to officially confirm her rumored romance with Stefon Diggs, the signs and sightings are stacking up fast. Her cryptic confessions, cozy club appearances, and viral paparazzi clips definitely have fans tuned in. But one thing’s for sure: Cardi is entering this next chapter unbothered and in control of her narrative with no apologies.