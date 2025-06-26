Check on your friends who are obsessed with the Cancelled podcast, because Brooke Schofield is engaged. On June 26, the podcaster and content creator took to Instagram to confirm her engagement to Miles Canton (also known as Miles McFly).

After weeks of rumors about the engagement circulating on social media, Schofield officially shared that she’s getting married. Schofield announced her engagement via Instagram with a carousel of posts featuring her marquise diamond engagement ring and photos of her and Canton with the caption “Engagement-moon 💍.”

You might know Schofield from the Cancelled podcast, which she hosts with internet celeb Tana Mongeau. Schofield rose to popularity after she publicly called out comedian Matt Rife, with whom she had a brief relationship at the beginning of 2023. Schofield also went viral when she detailed her former relationship with singer-songwriter Clinton Kane in a 14-part TikTok series back in July 2024.

However, Schofield has had her fair share of controversy. In August 2024, tweets posted between 2012 and 2015 resurfaced on social media in which Schofield wrote racist remarks toward Black people and people of color. Schofield addressed the tweets in a video posted to her TikTok, saying in part, “They’re wrong, they’re horrible, and they’re disgusting.” She also went on Isaac Rochell’s podcast, Don’t Worry I’ll Ask, to speak more about the tweets in June 2025.

After the controversy, Schofield continued co-hosting the Cancelled podcast, as well as touring the podcast with Mongeau throughout 2024 and 2025. And with the podcast coming to an end later in the year, this engagement marks a new era for Schofield — and fans couldn’t be happier for her.

Who is Miles Canton (aka Miles McFly)?

Schofield’s fiancé keeps a pretty low profile for the most part: his social media is private, and Schofield rarely posts with him on her platforms. However, Canton is the son of film producer Neil Canton, who is known for his work on the Back To The Future trilogy. (So, that explains the whole McFly reference.) Canton was also previously linked to Sofia Richie Grainge back in 2015.

How long have Brooke Schofield and Miles Canton been together?

Schofield and Canton have been publicly linked since October/November 2024. And while their relationship has been low-key on social media, it hasn’t been without controversy. Shortly after Schofield began dating Canton, allegations began swirling that Canton had been in a relationship with a high schooler when he was in his mid-to-late 20s. Schofield defended Canton in the comment section of one of her TikToks, replying to a comment, “Do you know what a HUGE difference there is between being friends with someone who’s always at your best friends house and having a relationship with a teenager.” Her Campus reached out to Canton’s team for comment on the rumors, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Despite the controversies, fans of Schofield and Cancelled are absolutely losing it over the news. One fan commented on the engagement post, “Knowing all your history and how poorly you’ve been treated I am so so proud and happy for you 😢” and another commented, “So happy you finally got your happily ever after!!! 🤍”

Maybe Tana’s engagement era is next?