Brooke Schofield’s Old Tweets Resurfaced & The Internet Is (Rightfully) Pissed

Brooke Schofield became the star influencer of the summer after her Clinton Kane saga that unfolded in July, but now, the Cancelled Podcast host has found herself in some hot water. Around Aug. 1, tweets resurfaced on social media of Schofield saying racist remarks toward Black people and people of color.” Schofield addressed the tweets in a video posted to her TikTok on Aug. 4, saying in part, “They’re wrong, they’re horrible, and they’re disgusting.” The tweets, which were posted between 2012 and 2015, ignited outrage on social media.

Some of Schofield’s old posts said, “I said so many accidentally racist things last night I don’t know how I even made it back to America,” and offered racist commentary on the murder of Trayvon Martin. “Alright you guys,” Schofield started in her Aug. 4 video. “I have had a lot to say about accountability lately and how important it is and how far it can go. And I feel like I’m not taking my own advice.”

In her viral video that reached over seven million views in just a day, Schofield owned up to her old tweets. “They unfortunately are not fake,” she said. “Those are real tweets. Like, real things that I said.” In her nearly four-minute video, Schofield opened up about her gratitude for those who have supported her. “Of course I do appreciate the people who are coming to bat for me, like saying, you know, it was so long ago, and she’s grown and stuff,” she said, reflecting on her past mistakes and the hurtful things she wrote. “But it doesn’t, honestly, it doesn’t f*cking matter.”

She stressed that, regardless of how much time has passed or how much she has grown, her previous comments — especially regarding Trayvon Martin, a Florida teen tragically murdered in 2012, and George Zimmerman, the man acquitted for the shooting — remain deeply impactful. On July 14, 2013, Schofield tweeted, “Guarantee if Zimmerman shot a white guy this wouldn’t even be a story. NEWS FLASH THIS WASN’T A CRIME OF RACISM IT WAS SELF-DEFENSE.”

In response to this resurgence, Schofield said in her video, “Honest to God, you guys, it wasn’t until even after college that I really started to shift my way of thinking. There are people in my life who I might have looked up to forever who I do not agree with. And it’s amazing now that people are learning earlier on about politics and forming their own opinions outside of what their parents think.”

What pisses me off about the brooke schofield tweets is shes gonna use (and has used!!) the “i was just a stupid kid” excuse. Because white 16/17 year olds are allowed to be young dumb children but black 17 year olds are somehow responsible for their own murder — walmart spencer hastings (@scorpiolover444) August 3, 2024

giggling again @ how brooke schofield said she only wised up about racism after graduating college… mind u she’s only 26/27 right now so ur telling me she found out black people were human beings 3-4 years ago?? 😭😭 — sk (@kirkxxs) August 5, 2024

While Schofield was “very, very sorry” for not addressing the tweets sooner, explaining that she thought resurfacing them would just make things worse. “I just felt like I was getting these messages from people who were hurt by them, and I felt like bringing more attention to it, I was just gonna be hurting more people,” she said. “I am 27 years old now, and I’ve had so much time to learn and grow and formulate my own opinions. They are nothing like they were when I was 17, 18 years old.”

Not all of Schofield’s fans were quick to accept her apology. People left comments like, “Wrong answer,” “save the life story,” and, “why are you crying?” Her Campus reached out to Schofield’s team for comment on her apology video but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

On Aug. 6, Schofield made another video apologizing again for her mistakes. She started the six-minute TikTok by acknowledging that she “missed the mark” in her initial apology video. “I saw everything that was going on and saw how hurt everybody was by it, so I felt like I just had to put something out as soon as I physically could so that nobody thought I was ignoring the situation.” She admitted to posting an “emotional, scrambled video” that failed to address any of the points people wanted to hear from her.

Schofield then got into her apology, which she geared towards people of color specifically. “I’m so sorry specifically to Black people and other people of color who were offended by my tweets,” she said. After making it clear that she was not seeking forgiveness or understanding from white people, the influencer continued with her apology.

“Sorry is not enough for the way that I was tweeting and the things that I was saying online at that time,” she said. “I don’t care that I was a teenager. I was old enough to know better and not only did I choose to say those things, I chose to say those things on a public platform and I am very, very ashamed of it.”

Schofield acknowledged that her tweets were racist and should never be dismissed as jokes or political opinions. “Nobody forced me to tweet those things. I tweeted those things on my own and the blame is on me. I wanted to appear that I knew more than I did and that I was educated and instead, I was spreading very, very harmful misinformation.”

She explained that when she first heard about Trayvon Martin, she “repeated disgusting information” thinking it was correct. However, after hearing about George Floyd — the Black man murdered in 2020 by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota — Schofield said her mindset completely shifted. “That’s when I started to really research and learn what it was like and what it looked like to be anti-racist.”

Schofield concluded her video by admitting she still has a lot of work to do “to unlearn the inherent racism” she had. “I’m not posting this video to make everything go away. I’m not trying to get myself uncancelled,” she said. “While I know that I have changed, I also know that there’s a lot of work to be done.”

She then shared some things she promises to do to make things right, such as looking into reparation initiatives and figuring out ways to give Black creators more visibility on social media.

“I want to do everything I can to show you that I’m not the person I once was,” Schofield said. “I understand that there are people who are never going to forgive me and I do not fault you for that at all. But I truly am so sorry… for the words that I said. I am sorry for my racist past. I am sorry to the people I hurt. I want to do everything I can to earn back your trust because it really is very important to me.”

WHat’s happening with the Brooke Schofield and Boys Lie Collaboration?

In response to the recent backlash surrounding Schofield, clothing brand Boys Lie has addressed their upcoming collaboration with her, which included a hoodie and sweatpant set scheduled for release on Aug. 7. “We are in a weird position right now,” the company wrote on their Instagram story on Aug. 5. “We hear you, we see you, and we are adamantly working on a solution.” Since then, they have pulled the collab from their site.