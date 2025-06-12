Sorry, ‘Cancelled’ Fans: The Podcast Might Be Ending Sooner Than You’d Think

Well, it’s (pretty much) official: the Cancelled podcast is ending… kind of. On June 11, hosts Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield took to YouTube to address the recent rumors that the podcast was coming to an end in an episode titled “why the cancelled podcast is ending.” And, in true Mongeau and Schofield fashion, they spilled all of the tea.

The fate of Cancelled has been up in the air for quite some time now. The podcast skyrocketed in popularity after co-host Brooke Schofield’s storytimes about her exes Matt Rife and Clinton Kane, but went through a rocky patch after racist tweets from Schofield resurfaced. Schofield addressed the tweets in a video posted to her TikTok on Aug. 4, saying in part, “They’re wrong, they’re horrible, and they’re disgusting.” After this, Schofield took a break from the podcast for an episode before coming back in September 2024.

Fans noticed a shift in the duo’s dynamic after the two butted heads while on the European leg of their Cancelled tour in spring 2025. In a May episode of the podcast, Schofield and Mongeau expressed their frustrations with each other while on the tour, leading fans to wonder if the podcast would be coming to an end sooner than they thought.

Mongeau further fanned the rumors of the podcast ending on a June 10 episode of ImPAULsive — Logan Paul’s podcast. When asked if Cancelled would be ending, Mongeau kept it vague and said that the podcast wouldn’t be ending “forever,” signaling some kind of break in the near future.

So, is the Cancelled podcast actually ending? And if so, when? I listened to the most recent Cancelled episode, and I’m here to debrief all of the tea.

Is the Cancelled podcast ending?

So, basically, yes — Cancelled as we know it will be coming to an end. “I am getting in this place where I am, like, really awaiting the ending of this contract for my peace,” Mongeau said. “Like, realizing that this is the final outlier in my peace era, which is so unfortunate.”

Mongeau also went on to say that, while weekly podcasts would becoming to a close, this isn’t the end of Cancelled — at least, not forever. “A year could go by or two years could go by, and if people really wanted it back, or we missed doing it, I would be so down to Backstreet Boys it up and reunion,” Mongeau said.

Why is the Cancelled podcast ending?

Mongeau and Schofield both expressed that ending Cancelled is the best decsion for not only their personal careers, but for their mental health as well. “There are effects to your mental health that a lot of people might not think about, and at least [for me], that’s my No. 1 driving factor,” Schofield said. “I have to take care of myself that way because everybody is affected by that — if I’m going through it, or if I’m not doing well, every relationship in my life will suffer.”

When will the Cancelled podcast end?

As for the ending of the podcast, there isn’t a set date that Schofield and Mongeau let listeners in on. However, both hosts said that the podcast would be ending after their contract was up — which is toward the end of 2025. So, it looks as though fans may have a few more months of chaotic content before the two wrap things up and go forward into their new — and more peaceful — eras.