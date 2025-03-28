Billie Eilish & Quenlin Blackwell Are The Celeb Duo I Never Knew I Needed

And just like that, Billie Eilish and Quen Blackwell have given us the crossover episode we never knew we needed—but now absolutely can’t live without. When we talk about baddies, Eilish is always near the top of the list, so it’s no shocker that her first-ever video with Blackwell is already getting many hits. Blackwell’s GOAT Talk with Complex — a show where today’s greats are asked to pick their all-time greats — was everything fans could’ve wanted and more. While the two didn’t exactly sit down to solve world peace, their chaotic energy, inside jokes, and brutally honest takes on the greatest (and worst) of all time were more than enough to keep us entertained.

The duo sat down and crowned their Greatest of All Time picks for everything from fictional crushes and life anthems to, yes, the Worst of All Time purchases. The vibes? Immaculate. The chaos? Unmatched. The serotonin boost? Through the roof.

Right out of the gate, things got… interesting. Their GOAT fictional crush list read like a fever dream, with Quen going full hear me out mode over The Lorax (the eco-conscious king??), Jack Skellington (sad boy energy at its peak), and Scooby-Doo (we’re choosing not to unpack that one). Meanwhile, Eilish doubled down on Venom, Scar, Jessica Rabbit, and Holli Would (a femme fatale lineup if we’ve ever seen one).

The music chat was equally unhinged. Eilish wasted no time name-dropping early Lady Gaga as her GOAT life anthem pick, while Blackwell, who struggled a bit with pronouncing Chihiro, also showed love to NOLA bounce. When the inevitable “GOAT ‘do it for the plot’ decision” card appeared, the girls had an “oh no, not this moment,” before the “WILDFLOWER” singer (probably joking, possibly not) brought up her Worst of All Time (WOAT) decision — although she kept the details delightfully vague. Of course, no conversation is complete without discussing their GOAT hangover cures, which led to them both joking about never having alcohol — before Eilish immediately burped.

Then came the GOAT ad-lib category, where Eilish pulled out an old Justin Bieber deep cut because, of course, she did. When asked about the GOAT gift they’ve ever received, Eilish casually flexed on all of us by mentioning her first car, courtesy of her label, while Blackwell went with an ex’s mixtape.

As for the tearjerkers, Eilish’s GOAT album to cry to was Carrie & Lowell by Sufjan Stevens (because nothing says emotional devastation like Sufjan), while Blackwell chose We’ve Been Loving in Silence by Maro. And when it came to GOAT streamers, they agreed on Kai Cenat because, well, duh.

And finally, a moment of appreciation for Eilish’s GOAT actor pick: Steve Carell. A direct call-back to her Office fangirl days, proving that no matter how many Grammys she wins, some things never change. Meanwhile, Blackwell went with Mikey Madison. Then there’s the Y2K fashion debate, where the content creator brought up the infamous whale tail thong moment (giving Charli xcx’s “Guess” featuring Eilish), while the singer shouted out the low-cut denim look.

For the music picks, Blackwell was all about GloRilla, while Billie went full Barb and gave Nicki Minaj her GOAT rapper crown. When it came to singers, Eilish threw out Ella Fitzgerald and Tori Kelly, while Blackwell, in true fangirl form, declared Billie as her GOAT (she joked about “d-riding this whole interview,” but it’s all love). For good measure, she also threw in Beyoncé.

The duo got real when asked about their worst purchases. Eilish’s regret? Paying a company to decorate her house for Halloween (rich people problems), while Blackwell lamented dropping serious coins on rugs (home décor is a scam, TBH). By the time they hit the last card — the WOAT advice they’ve ever received — Eilish shut it down with mansplaining, and Blackwell called out the “money over everything” mindset.

Basically, this GOAT Talk was pure serotonin, a little bit of unhinged energy, and a whole lot of “Wait, did that really just happen?” Whether they meant to or not, Eilish and Blackwell just proved they’re a GOAT duo in their own right.

Someone put these two in a buddy comedy ASAP. Until then, I’ll just be over here rewatching this masterpiece and texting “STOP DOING THINGS FOR THE PLOT” in all caps to our friends.