Is Mikey Madison Single? What To Know About Her Dating Life

If you’re into the film world in any regard, chances are, you’ve come to know 2025 Oscars nominee Mikey Madison very well and very quickly. From her role as a Manson girl in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to now starring as Anora “Ani” Mikheeva in Anora, she’s definitely a star on the rise. The 25-year-old LA native has had her fair share of galavanting around Sunset Boulevard to making solo appearances on red carpets. Despite getting to know parts of Madison on and off-screen, her key role in the love story that is Anora has left fans wondering what her dating history is like.

From what we understand, these solo appearances on red carpets are not to be unexpected as Madison is currently single. She’s even kept her past relationships very private, but that’s not to say they haven’t reached out to her post-fame. In fact, in a December 2024 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Madison revealed she’s unexpectedly been in contact with some exes during her rise to fame. Yet, she expressed her disappointment in these attempts to rekindle old relationships as her exes made it a point to reach back out post-fame. “I think some of it doesn’t seem super genuine,” she said. “Like old friends coming out of the woodwork. Ex-boyfriends reaching out to me, ‘Hey, wanna grab a coffee or something.’ Why? Because you’ve seen me on billboards?”

It’s safe to say that although her sudden rise to fame and old flames making their return may have cast some doubt on her romantic life, Madison isn’t one to let it ruin her belief in true love. In a round of rapid-fire questions on The Drew Barrymore Show with her Scream co-stars in 2022, Barrymore asked Madison if she believes in love at first sight, to which she responded, “Yes, of course.”

Though we may never truly know the extent of Madison’s dating history, that’s not to say she hasn’t found love in the past. However, we can expect her to keep her private life separate from her very publicized one, as she shared her thoughts about social media with Bustle in November 2024, “It’s just not something that feels authentic or natural to me, and I don’t think I would have anything very impactful to add to social media.” This privatization of her life is truthfully respectable and humanizes her more in my eyes, as she owes the public nothing and does not need to disclose every aspect of her life online.

Madison has proven herself not only worthy of love but also one to be admired in her perspective of it. She serves as a model figure for other actors and people of influence who may not always separate their private and public lives. I can only hope that our modern-day Cinderella finds her off-screen love one day.