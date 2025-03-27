Ariana Grande & Billie Eilish’s Friendship Is One I Can’t Get Enough Of

From chart-topping bops, signature perfumes, Grammy-winning albums, and Oscar-nominated performances to their rise to fame at young ages, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande have a lot in common. It’s no wonder their friendship makes so much sense.

As fans anxiously wait for Grande’s eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days album to drop on March 28, they can’t stop speculating about a possible collaboration between the singers, with Eilish on one of the album’s six new tracks. Rumors of this have been flying, especially since the two have consistently supported each other over the years — and the buzz only intensified after a February 2025 interview.

As the Wicked award season wrapped, Eilish and Grande blessed fans with a 26-minute interview on Feb 5. But their connection goes much further back! During the interview, Eilish admitted that she would leave comments under Grande’s interviews back in the day. “I was just in the car telling my mom that you can find old interviews of you from like 2014 with Billie Eilish comments like, ‘I’m Team Ari,’” she said. “I didn’t realize that they were still up, but there are many things where I commented, like, ‘God, I just love Ariana so much.’”Eilish’s love for Grande was so well-known that her brother, Finneas, would tease her, saying, “I used to call you ‘Ari.’ And he’d be like, ‘Don’t call her Ari. You don’t know her.’”

Clearly, Eilish has been a big fan of Grande’s for years, but this admiration isn’t one-sided. Let’s take a look at the singers’s friendship timeline.

2019

As Eilish began to rise in popularity, her love for Grande didn’t go unnoticed. The “WILDFLOWER” singer posted on her Instagram Story that Thank U, Next was her favorite album of the year. Not only that, but at the 2019 ASCAP Pop Music Awards, Eilish expressed her admiration for Grande and revealed that they were texting. S“You can just tell she knows what the f*ck she’s doing, and even if she doesn’t realize it, she knows what the f*ck she’s doing,” Eilish said. “And it’s really impressive.”

That same year, Eilish was spotted enjoying Grande’s iconic headlining set at Coachella, dancing and singing along with none other than Justin Bieber!

2020

The singers’s most iconic moment together came in 2020 during the 62nd Grammy Awards, where Eilish won Album of the Year. During her acceptance speech, she said, “Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this? Thank U, Next got me through some sh*t, and I think it deserves… more than anything in the world. I love you so much.” Grande then blew her a kiss and encouraged Eilish to fully enjoy her moment.

2024

By this point, it’s common to see Grande and Eilish liking each other’s Instagram posts and showing support for one another on social media. Grande even covered Eilish’s song “What Was I Made For?” in a skit during her March 2024 appearance on SNL.

who wants a sub from the sandwich king? pic.twitter.com/iSG9ADVRnj — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 10, 2024

Around this time, both Grande and Eilish attended the 96th Oscars for different reasons. Grande had been cast as Glinda in Wicked and was there to present, while Eilish was nominated for Best Original Song for her single “What Was I Made For?,” which appeared in Barbie. As Eilish and her brother performed the song on stage, the camera panned to Grande cheering her on.

Later that evening, Grande presented the Oscar for Best Original Song, and in a full-circle moment, Eilish and her brother were named the winners. Reuniting on stage, Grande handed Eilish the award, and the two shared a hug.

2025

With the buzz surrounding their February 2025 interview and the possibility of new music on the horizon, we can’t help but wonder what’s next for this amazingly talented duo. Whether it’s a collaboration or just more moments together, one thing’s for sure — if Grande and Eilish decide to drop a collab, I know their angelic vocals will have us fans tuned in!