Drake Bell spilled nothing but tea on Josh Peck’s Good Guys podcast. During the March 24 episode, the actor opened up about his friendship with Peck after their falling out, the Quiet On Set documentary, and even his unexpected feud with… Justin Bieber? According to Bell, the feud got to a point where Beliebers got involved, and he learned firsthand that that’s a fandom you don’t want to mess with. So how did this feud even start? Let’s discuss.

During the podcast episode, Bell opened up about his “Twitter beef” with Bieber back in the day. “Someone had tweeted a picture of him AI’ed with makeup on and it looked really real,” Bell said. “I kind of retweeted it and I didn’t know about the Beliebers.” Before Bell knew it, Belieber had formed a hate train against him online. “And all of a sudden it was like ‘Kill yourself, die. Everything you’ve ever made is trash. Drake & Josh is trash,’” he continued.

Looking back on the situation, Bell couldn’t help but laugh. “Sometimes I can’t keep my thumbs to myself,” he said. “I’ve never had a problem with Justin Bieber. He’s a great artist.” In fact, Bell never thought Bieber would ever see the tweet. “In my mind, Justin Bieber is, you know, he’s on an island with Selena Gomez buying gold,” he said. “I see him as untouchable — the hell would he see a tweet from me? Like Justin Bieber saw a tweet from me and cared.”

After his tweet went viral, Bell recalled running into Bieber’s manager at the time, Scooter Braun. “I actually saw Scooter at Bootsy Bellows one night, and so I go up to him, and he says, ‘Is that really you on Twitter? Or is that like somebody else?’” Drake said. “I’m like, ‘You see that?’ He says, ‘Yeah, Justin does too, man. He’s bummed. Drake & Josh was like his favorite show growing up.’” Peck even then shared that when he met Bieber at a co-ed Russian bath house in Hollywood, the singer talked his ear off about his love for Drake & Josh.

This revelation took Bell by surprise. “He sees my tweets? Sometimes, I don’t connect the fact that this guy that’s tweeting from his bed at 6 in the morning has ears around the world.” Bell said.

Bell went on to admit that he ran into Bieber a few years later, but it was nothing special. “I had an interesting encounter with him, but it was whatever,” Bell said. “The bummer is we probably would get along.”

Moral of the story — don’t mess with Beliebers.