Beyoncé Is Going On Tour (!!!) — But Fans Have 1 Major Q

Dust off your cowboy boots and hats y’all, because Beyoncé is officially going on tour! On Feb. 2, the singer announced that she’s taking her hit country album, Cowboy Carter, on the road for the Cowboy Carter Tour.

Beyoncé first revealed the tour in a video posted on her Instagram, which showed a light-up sign hanging over a desert floor that read, “COWBOY CARTER TOUR” in big bright block letters. She then posted a close-up photo of herself with bleached blonde braids and eyebrows, a similar look Bey showcased while promoting the Cowboy Carter album. She simply captioned the post, “COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025,” further confirming that a tour is coming.

No other details about the tour have been revealed, including dates. But don’t worry, besties, as soon as Beyoncé drops those tour dates, we’ll update you.

This tour news comes a few weeks after Beyoncé first teased that she was going to reveal a Cowboy Carter-related announcement following her electrifying Christmas Day halftime performance during the NFL game streamed on Netflix. Right after giving a performance that still lives in many fans’ heads rent-free, Beyoncé dropped a 15-second video that showed a black background with the date “1.14.25.” The caption read, “Look at that horse,” referring to her song “Sweet Honey Buckiin.’”

Fans immediately began speculating what Beyoncé had in store and anxiously anticipated a huge announcement to come on Jan. 14. However, due to the devastation surrounding the Los Angeles wildfires, Beyoncé decided to postpone the news until a later date.

“I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

Now, fans finally know what Beyoncé was planning to announce on Jan. 14, and they couldn’t be more excited for her to take Cowboy Carter on the road.

OH I MIGHT HAVE SADLY MISS THE RENAISSANCE TOUR….. BUT BITCH THIS TIME…… IMMA BUCK MY ASS LIKE A MECHANICAL BULL…. AND MAKE SURE THAT I WILL BE GOING TO THIS ONE. #Beyonce #CowboyCarterWorldTour pic.twitter.com/QL7cpB95l9 https://t.co/UAmR27kGoj — KaMorian (Sparkling Alien 💫) (@ka_morian0121) February 2, 2025

However, many fans have one *major* question about this tour, and it has to do with the tour dates.

I NEED THE COWBOY CARTER TOUR DATES NOW BEYONCÉ I AM NOT PLAYING AROUND TONIGHT……pic.twitter.com/nnc6CPvcOR — juan from the cabin (@Juanmolt177) February 2, 2025

Beyoncé, we better be getting at least 100 dates for the COWBOY CARTER tour , we need to snatch some records ☺️ pic.twitter.com/CT0Nx0vvzE — NotBeyoncebutViolence (@ourhermitage) February 2, 2025

me looking everywhere for the cowboy carter tour dates: pic.twitter.com/d6Dhi7v0v7 — Guilty as Slade? 🥥 🌴 (@Jesse_bslade) February 2, 2025

I’m keeping a lookout for a tour dates announcement because there’s no way I’m missing my chance to see the Queen Bey perform Cowboy Carter live.