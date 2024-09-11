Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
chappell roan\'s acceptance speech at the 2024 VMAS
chappell roan\'s acceptance speech at the 2024 VMAS
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
Culture > Entertainment

Chappell Roan Dedicated Her VMAs Best New Artist Win To Midwestern Queer Kids

Leia Mendoza

Is anyone else crying after Chappell Roan’s VMA acceptance speech? After winning the award for Best New Artist, the mega-star delivered a heartfelt speech where she recognized the queer folks who influenced her music. Not only that, but she included a special message for Midwestern queer kids everywhere.

It’s Chappell Roan’s world and we’re all just existing in it. As arguably the most anticipated performer at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Roan has proven to be a pop culture icon-in-the-making with her stage presence, elaborate costumes, and attention to detail. So, there’s no shock that when Roan took the VMA stage, everyone fell in love with her excitement and pure joy when winning the Best New Artist award.

As this year has been the summer of Chappell Roan, we’re always gathered around to hear what she has to say, and her first award speech proved that we’re all rooting for her. During Roan’s speech at the 2024 VMAs, she highlighted being from the Midwest and paid tribute to fellow queer kids from her home.

“For all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now, I see you, I understand you because I’m one of you,” said Roan in front of the VMA audience after accepting her award. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

chappell roan\'s acceptance speech at the 2024 VMAS
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Roan also dedicated her award to her inspirations: drag artists, as well as queer and trans artists in the industry. “I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me, and I dedicate this to all the queer, trans people who inspire pop,” said Roan before leaving the stage. Roan’s speech will not only resonate with so many people in the Midwest and around the world, but we all can’t help but cheer proudly in her corner. 

Is someone cutting onions?

Leia Mendoza

TX State '24

Leia Mendoza is a national entertainment & culture correspondent and writer at Her Campus, where she writes and talks about the latest entertainment news and pop culture updates. As well as updating timely news, she covers a broad aspect of film, television and music for Her Campus Media. She is also a contributor to Offscreen Central, where she covers award shows and future Oscar contenders. In 2024, she created Director Brat, a website centered around film and television reviews and exclusive industry interviews for the next generation of creatives. In addition, she is a Film Production and Fashion Merchandising student at Texas State University. In the past, she has covered events conducted by Texas State University, Austin Film Festival's On Story, & SXSW. She has conducted interviews for Paramount, MGM, and A24. You can find her in her spare time talking about bridging the worlds of film and fashion together, cinema preservation, indie darlings, and fabulous shopping sequences.