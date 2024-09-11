Chappell Roan Dedicated Her VMAs Best New Artist Win To Midwestern Queer Kids

Is anyone else crying after Chappell Roan’s VMA acceptance speech? After winning the award for Best New Artist, the mega-star delivered a heartfelt speech where she recognized the queer folks who influenced her music. Not only that, but she included a special message for Midwestern queer kids everywhere.

It’s Chappell Roan’s world and we’re all just existing in it. As arguably the most anticipated performer at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Roan has proven to be a pop culture icon-in-the-making with her stage presence, elaborate costumes, and attention to detail. So, there’s no shock that when Roan took the VMA stage, everyone fell in love with her excitement and pure joy when winning the Best New Artist award.

As this year has been the summer of Chappell Roan, we’re always gathered around to hear what she has to say, and her first award speech proved that we’re all rooting for her. During Roan’s speech at the 2024 VMAs, she highlighted being from the Midwest and paid tribute to fellow queer kids from her home.

“For all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now, I see you, I understand you because I’m one of you,” said Roan in front of the VMA audience after accepting her award. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Roan also dedicated her award to her inspirations: drag artists, as well as queer and trans artists in the industry. “I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me, and I dedicate this to all the queer, trans people who inspire pop,” said Roan before leaving the stage. Roan’s speech will not only resonate with so many people in the Midwest and around the world, but we all can’t help but cheer proudly in her corner.

Chappell spoke directly to my 17 year old midwestern queer inner child with that speech 😭 — LP 🌹 (@kind_rewinder) September 12, 2024

I am so glad Midwestern queers have an icon now — Holly 🐖🎱 (@radiatedrifle) September 12, 2024

it’s actually so crazy to see a queer midwestern so adored and praised like idk it’s so heartwarming and comforting to see us actually represented and loved — lex 💫 (@moodswingsvol6) September 12, 2024

any other midwestern queer ppl tear up :’))))) — basil 🍉 (@MlDNlGHTZZ) September 12, 2024

IM A QUEER MIDWESTERN KID

LOVE YOU CHAPPELL 😭💕 — Lex 🍉 (@nitrofairy) September 12, 2024

Is someone cutting onions?