Happy spooky SZN to those who celebrate! Halloween is that time of year that has a lot to offer in terms of flavors like Pumpkin Spice, activities like leaf-peeping and watching scary movies, and of course, Halloween costumes. What one chooses to dress up as for Halloween can vary from person-to-person — after all, costumes are not “one size fits all” (or, at least, they shouldn’t be). Some of you may go for a classic costume, like a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader in that iconic blue and white uniform, whereas others like to use Halloween as an opportunity to pair up with their besties for a duo costume (I personally love a Velma and Daphne moment). But my personal favorite? I love costumes that only a niche group of people would get — yes, I’m talking about meme Halloween costumes.

The year 2024 brought so many iconic memes. From Brat Summer to falling out of a coconut tree, it’s safe to say there was never a dull moment on our FYPs this year. So, what better way to honor your favorite memes than by dressing up as one of them on Halloween night? Dressing up as a trending meme is guaranteed to get anyone who’s chronically online laughing at your next Halloween party — and think of the Instagram captions you’ll be able to come up with!

I know these costumes may not be as easily recognized as a Playboy bunny or Sandy from Grease, but as they say online, IYKYK.

Brat

June 2024 gave us one of the most iconic albums of the year: Charli XCX’s brat. This album aesthetic not only made its way to Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign, but it officially became the theme of summer 2024. Most of the memes come from Twitter users’s renditions of the brat album cover, using a Brat image Generator online. The memes also arose from fans finding green items and calling them brat as just because they emulate Charli’s album cover.

I know everyone’s saying goodbye to Brat Summer, but why not bring it back in your Halloween costume this year? To achieve this look, you can simply dress in brat green from head to toe. If you want to take it up a notch, you can wear a shirt with the word “brat” on it like the album cover and dress similar to Charli.

Jojo Siwa Karma

I don’t know about y’all, but JoJo Siwa’s “bad girl” rebrand was not on my 2024 bingo card. In April of 2024, JoJo released the first single of this rebrand, “Karma”. To put it simply, this song brought a lot of controversy and even more memes. Many of the memes from this moment came from the dance Siwa did in the song’s music video, as well as the costume JoJo wears that consists of a sparkly black one piece and face paint.

So, if you want to be a bad girl and do some bad things this Halloween as JoJo Siwa, opt for an all-black fit with some bling. This could be a leotard with leggings or even a jumpsuit. Pair your fit with black boots and don’t forget to do a mohawk like JoJo. The most important part? The black face makeup. Use black face paint or eyeliner to do JoJo’s makeup look and you’re done!

The Willy Wonka Experience Oompa Loompa

This year also gave us one of the worst, but funny experiences ever: The Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow, Scotland. On Feb. 24, event company House of Illuminati launched The Willy’s Chocolate Experience, which was intended to be an immersive event inspired by the December 2023 Wonka film. When guests arrived, they were met with cheap props in a poorly decorated warehouse. The star of the show? The Oompa Loompa actress. In a viral post on social media, the actress was seen rather uninterested in her role.

This photo from the Willy wonka experience is single handedly the photo of the year. I know it’s only February but close the vote there’s no topping this. Please find this woman she needs to be interviewed ASAP pic.twitter.com/97wsodLLpQ — 🇱🇹 (@agneponx) February 27, 2024

There are plenty of Oompa Loompa Costumes online if you want to achieve this look. But no need to paint yourself orange, because this look requires as little effort as the Willy Wonka Experience itself.

The “Symphony” Dolphins

This next meme is one of my faves. The meme started in August 2024, when TikTok user @heiratet posted a picture of a happy dolphin with the words “I’m depressed” set to the 2017 song “Symphony” by Zara Larsson. Since then, other users have used the same dolphin pictures with funny quotes set to the song as well.

If you want to dress as one of these “Symphony” dolphins for Halloween, simply get a dolphin costume online. If someone asks you what you’re supposed to be, start singing the Zara Larsson song.

Kamala Harris Coconut tree

This next meme involves the Vice President Herself, Kamala Harris. While giving a speech in May 2023, Harris shared a quote her mother used to say: “She would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’” Although this moment happened in 2023, it has recently become the unofficial slogan of Harris’s presidential campaign and the source of many memes.

and so, the brat girl summer turned back into a joever fall. and i couldn’t help but wonder…did we all just fall out of a coconut tree? pic.twitter.com/7Tb3AhqtOU — J (@jenythhh) July 21, 2024

To achieve this look, I would recommend dressing up like the VP herself in a pants suit, pearls, and blowout. To incorporate the coconut tree, you can carry coconuts or even wear a coconut tree shirt.

“No Chick-Fil-A Sauce?”

A lemonade? Alright! The year 2024 gave us maybe the funniest customer interaction of all time. In February, TikTok user @.diane.marie posted a video featuring a hilarious Chick-Fil-A Employee as she makes jokes and faces while the camera person orders. The best part is when the customer asks for Buffalo sauce and the employee responds with, “No Chick- Fil-A sauce?”

If you don’t have a Chick-Fil-A uniform handy, this look can be achieved with a blue polo, black long sleeve shirt, and black pants. The Chick-Fil-A logo can be pasted on your shirt and all you need are two space buns!

Dancing Guy From The Harris Rally

On July 30, Harris hosted a campaign rally in Atlanta. It featured many special guests, including Megan Thee Stallion. But you know who was the real star? President of the Young Democrats of Georgia, Parker Short, dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

To achieve this look, all you’ll need is a blue button down and jeans. Throw on a button and carry a Harris 2024 sign!

6 inch louboutin to court with my tweed outfit

This next meme brings back an iconic moment in pop culture history: when Alexis Neiers called out reporter Nancy Jo Sales for allegedly lying in a Vanity Fair article during the 2010 “Bling Ring” scandal. Neiers said at the time, “She said I was wearing six-inch Louboutins to court with my tweed outfit. I wasn’t wearing Louboutins, I was wearing little brown kitten heels, f*cking b*tch!” This sound recently resurfaced and became a trending audio on TikTok as people used the moment to also compare what people have said about their outfits. If there’s one classic meme that should’ve been revived, I’m glad it was this one.

This look can go two ways: Either you dress as Alexis in the moment she said that quote, with a plaid shirt and hoop earrings. Or, you can dress in the iconic court outfit, complete with a tweed outfit and little brown kitten heels.

Kurt Hummel Singing “Rose’s Turn”

If you thought Glee was over, then you’re wrong. In March 2024, TikTok users used the Glee rendition of “Rose’s Turn” to express the frustrations of doing a lot of work and getting nothing in return. The meme starts with Kurt staring into the camera, singing, “All that work and what did that get me?” and has truly been my mood all year long.

To achieve this costume, you’re totally gonna have to embody true Kurt Hummel fashion with a light blue shirt and scarf. To top it off, opt for tight plaid pants and loafers, and you’re ready!

You have been promoted

You are now one of my elite employees! This next meme was started by TikTok user @mainlymannie during one of their “Boss and CEO” comedy skits. In it, @mainlymannie says, “You have been promoted, you are now one of my elite employees,” which quickly became a trending sound on TikTok with various different captions.

For this costume, what you’ll need is a blue suit set, pearls, and glass and boom — you have been promoted!

Four Seasons Orlando Baby

This last meme features a super advanced baby who (*checks notes*) loves the Four Seasons. In May, TikTok user @sobrizzle posted a video of her sister asking her two daughters if they wanted to go to the Four Seasons Orlando, in which the youngest daughter — a literal baby — seemed to understand and responded with “me!” With 9.5 million likes, the video was reposted with many funny captions and was also recreated by many users.

This costume is a little tough because the Four Seasons baby isn’t wearing any clothes. So what I would recommend is wearing a white fluffy robe, similar to a hotel robe, with the Four Seasons logo pinned onto it!