Ya’ll, TikTok Just Uncovered The OG Singer Of JoJo Siwa’s “Karma” & Everyone’s Shook

It goes without saying that Jojo Siwa’s name has been all over social media after the release of her song “Karma” on April 5. This is mainly because of the wild comments Siwa has made about “Karma,” most notably saying that this song is her creation of a new genre of music called “gay pop.” Who is going to tell her “gay pop” has been around for decades?!

But, most recently, it’s looking like karma really has it out for Siwa, because this song is word-for-word, bar-for-bar not hers, and the internet is shook. 

Now, it’s still a little unclear how Siwa obtained the lyrics to “Karma,” but in most of her press tours and interviews, she’s made it seem like she’s created the song and lyrics her own. However, that is not the case. 

On April 8 a music video of a singer named Brit Smith started going viral on TikTok for her song “Karma’s A B*tch” – sound familiar? The MV from 2012 has even been circulating on TikTok following the Siwa’s release. 

According to a TikTok posted by @hi_im_beks, Smith’s song was going to be released as a single but was scrapped. Miley Cyrus even recorded a demo for this song in 2011, and TBH, I’m still waiting for her version to drop. 

Now, Siwa is the first one to officially record and release the song, but it’s not her’s, and the internet is shook. 

@hi_im_beks

Tbh its really just a testiment to good songwriting if a song like Karma that’s already been living for than 12 years can pass as a new release. I say its a good day for the songwriters #karma #jojosiwa #karmasong #trend

♬ original sound – Beks

Siwa has said time and time again that “Karma” was created to showcase a completely different side of her, and a change nobody has done before, which, obviously, is false. In an April 6 interview with Billboard, Siwa made some key comments that went viral on TikTok. One that stood out was when she said that she is the first child star turned pop artist to have this drastic of a change. Clearly she wasn’t here for Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana to “Can’t Be Tamed” era. 

In the same interview, Siwa also talked about “Karma” and how starting the song off with the lyrics “I was a bad girl,” was, according to her, “the only right choice.” But, it’s clear those lyrics are not hers, so I’m not sure what she thought she was doing here. 

TikTok is shook by this, and TBH, I’m right there with them. 

@only1dab

#stitch with @chrs THIS CANNOT BE HAPPENING #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #trend #funny #wtf #haha #jojosiwa #jojosiwadrama #whatishappening #please #lol

♬ Karma – JoJo Siwa
@tyzabini

#stitch with @chrs proof that it’s jojo LOL justice for Brit Smith… #jojosiwa #karmasab #jojo #siwa #karmajojosiwadance #fyp #trending #2010

♬ Karma – JoJo Siwa
@user425616473

She lied and stole brit smith’s song. Repost and get justice for her #jojosiwa #justice #stolensong #karma #fyp #viral? @JoJo Siwa

♬ original sound – T <3
@adamtheflop

THIS MAKES SO MUCH SENSE. Need to hear Miley’s version #mileycyrus #jojosiwa #karma #cantbetamed #popmusic #adamtheflop

♬ Karma – JoJo Siwa
@dwayneepuchee

the original singer is brit smith!! #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #xyzbca #jojosiwa #karmasabitoch #britsmith #original #viral #xyzbca

♬ original sound – 🎀
@holdensmith962

its rly not jojos in any way shape or form #jojosiwa #karma #dancemoms #dancemomsedit #dancemomsclips #fyp #popculture

♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kimm

Looks like things are getting pretty messy, and I’m patiently waiting for Siwa to make a statement about this. If you need me, I’ll be streaming Brit Smith’s version of “Karma,” because it’s actually really good. 

