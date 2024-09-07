11 Redhead & Brunette Duo Halloween Costume Ideas That Are Truly Iconic

Halloween is just around the corner, and if you and your best friend are looking for the perfect costume, why not let your hair color inspire you? Whether you’re a fiery redhead or a mysterious brunette, your natural hair can help you create a unique and unforgettable Halloween look.

Stuck on ideas? This year, skip the basic costumes and choose something that reflects who you are. We’ve compiled the 12 best Halloween costumes for brunette and redhead duos, featuring everything from iconic characters to classic pairings and even some unexpected combos. These costumes will make you and your friend stand out at any party.

The best part? You don’t need to spend a fortune. Most of these looks can be combined with items in your closet, making this guide perfect for last-minute planners. And for anything you don’t have, order it from Amazon. Get ready to turn heads and have a blast this Halloween with these Halloween costumes for brunette and redhead besties!