11 Redhead & Brunette Duo Halloween Costume Ideas That Are Truly Iconic

Halloween is just around the corner, and if you and your best friend are looking for the perfect costume, why not let your hair color inspire you? Whether you’re a fiery redhead or a mysterious brunette, your natural hair can help you create a unique and unforgettable Halloween look.
Stuck on ideas? This year, skip the basic costumes and choose something that reflects who you are. We’ve compiled the 12 best Halloween costumes for brunette and redhead duos, featuring everything from iconic characters to classic pairings and even some unexpected combos. These costumes will make you and your friend stand out at any party.
The best part? You don’t need to spend a fortune. Most of these looks can be combined with items in your closet, making this guide perfect for last-minute planners. And for anything you don’t have, order it from Amazon. Get ready to turn heads and have a blast this Halloween with these Halloween costumes for brunette and redhead besties!
- Daphne Blake & Velma Dinkley
For an iconic redhead and brunette pairing, you can’t go wrong with Daphne and Velma from Scooby-Doo. Grab an orange turtleneck, a red pleated skirt, knee-high socks, and chunky black glasses to channel Velma’s nerdy charm. Daphne’s look is about style — a purple dress, a green scarf, and a matching headband. Finish it off with some soft curls for the perfect Daphne vibe.
- The Joker & Harley Quinn
If you’re feeling more mischievous, dress up as Gotham’s wildest couple, the Joker and Harley Quinn. Wear a green shirt and purple blazer for the Joker, then use face paint to nail his sinister smile. Harley Quinn might be a blonde, but brunettes can easily rock her look with a red and blue outfit, a “Daddy’s Little Monster” tee, fishnet tights, and high pigtails. Don’t forget Harley’s signature baseball bat!
- Espresso Martini & Aperol Spritz
Bring your favorite cocktails to life with these fun costumes. For the brunette, go with an espresso martini with an all-brown outfit and a sparkly skirt. Accessorize with coffee-themed jewelry and maybe even a cute purse, like Anthropologie’s Fiona Beaded Bag. The Aperol Spritz is all about bright reds and oranges — pair a colorful top with a glittery skirt, and add some citrusy accessories for a refreshing twist.
- Harry Potter & Ron Weasley
Dive into the magical world of Hogwarts by dressing as Harry and Ron. Harry’s look is all about the details: a black robe, Gryffindor-themed clothes, round glasses, a lightning bolt scar, and a wand. For Ron, let your red hair shine with a maroon sweater, a Gryffindor tie, and quirky props like a plush rat or a toy frog. Add some glitter and a broomstick for a playful, magical touch.
- Dumb & Dumber
Show off your comedic side with a fun take on Dumb and Dumber. Ditch the tuxedos for something more comfortable: matching mini skirts and tops for a night out or cozy sweatsuits for a more relaxed vibe. Redheads can rock the bright orange look, while brunettes look great in blue. This costume is all about having a good laugh.
- Belle & Ariel
For a touch of Disney glamor, transform into Belle and Ariel. Brunettes can channel Belle with a yellow mini dress or any yellow ensemble from their closet. Redheads can become Ariel with a purple bikini top and a green maxi skirt. Add a tiara and some shimmery makeup to finish off your princess look.
- Candace & Vanessa from Phineas and Ferb
Candace and Vanessa are a great last-minute costume idea. To dress as Candace, pair a white mini skirt with a pink tank top and belt, and straighten your hair for that sleek look. Vanessa’s style is effortless: black leggings, a long black top, and a belt to cinch the waist. This duo is a fun throwback to a beloved cartoon.
- Peter Pan & Captain Hook
Bring the magic of Neverland to your Halloween party. Peter Pan’s outfit is all green — think a tunic with tights and a pointy hat. Captain Hook’s pirate look includes black fishnet tights, a black skirt, a white top, and a corset. Add a belt skirt and bandana for extra flair. You’ll be ready for any adventure!
- Batman & Robin
Batman and Robin are the ultimate superhero duo for a brunette and redhead. Batman’s look includes a black bodysuit, leggings, a cape, and a bat mask. Add high-heeled boots and a utility belt for a stylish twist. For Robin, wear a red and green outfit, a short cape, and an “R” on the chest. This costume is perfect for a bold, dynamic duo.
- Ladybug & Butterfly
These versatile and fun costumes are suitable for brunettes and redheads. Dress as a ladybug in all red and black or as a butterfly in a rainbow outfit. Add wings and some cute accessories to complete the look. This colorful duo is sure to brighten up any Halloween gathering.
- Little Red Riding Hood & the Big Bad Wolf
Go for Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf for a fairytale-inspired costume. Redheads can rock a white dress with a black corset and a red cape for Little Red. For the Big Bad Wolf, dress in gray, add wolf ears, and use face paint for a cute yet fierce look. This classic pair is perfect for a storybook Halloween.