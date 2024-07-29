It’s Almost Pumpkin Spice Season — So When Is Starbucks’ PSL Coming Back?

August marks the end of summer, and as sad as that is, it also can only mean one thing: Fall is back, baby! If you are anything like me, you’re also counting down the days until the weather gets cooler, and you can get all those cute fall clothes back out from their summer hideaway. I love summer as much as the next person, and I don’t feel quite ready to say goodbye to Brat summer, or go back to the grind of college classes and essays. But the fall is where I truly thrive. As a tried and true “thought daughter” and the queen of romanticizing, my FYP is already being flooded with content about Gilmore Girls, Mary Janes, autumnal themed baking, and of course the ultimate symbol of fall: the pumpkin spice latte.

One of the many reasons I look forward to fall is getting to have that first sip of a pumpkin spice latte. Call me basic, but they are just so delicious. Sorry not sorry.

When you think of a PSL, I’m sure Starbucks easily comes to mind. The giant coffee chain has people like me patiently waiting for the return of their iconic autumnal bevvy, and always coming back every year for more. But when can Starbucks lovers expect for the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte 2024 release date to be?

Courtesy of Starbucks

As of July 29, Starbucks has not made any official announcements about the return of its PSL — or the rest of the fall menu, for that matter. But there are some signs to look out for.

First of all, the past is a great indication of when the release date might be. For the most part, Starbucks tends to release its fall menu near the end of August. In 2023, fans saw the fall menu launch on August 24; in 2022, it was August 30.

But by doing even more digging, I found there are some more specific theories for 2024. Foodstagrammer @markie_devo, made an Instagram post speculating the PSL will release on Aug. 22, the second to last Thursday of the month. Of course, this is just a theory, so don’t hold your breath. But it’s something to look forward to until Starbucks spills the tea on the confirmed release date. Until then, enjoy those summer menu items while you still can!