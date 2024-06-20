I Can’t Stop Thinking About The “6 Inch Louboutin Heels To Court” TikTok Audio

TikTok is bringing back the over-the-top drama of 2010 with a trending audio. The dramatic audio of a girl saying “She said I was wearing six-inch Louboutins to court with my tweed outfit. I wasn’t wearing Louboutins, I was wearing little brown kitten heels f*ckcking b*tch!!” Honestly? Mood.

The audio has almost five thousand uses in the last five days, even though it was originally posted in October 2022 by user @thekylemarisa_. The audio is originally from an episode of Pretty Wild — a reality television show that followed Alexis Neiers, who was known for, with her friends (known as “The Bling Ring”) breaking into several celebrity houses and stealing from them. Neiers was sentenced to 180 days in county jail but only served 32 for her involvement in the crimes. The Bling Ring robbed celebrities like Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Orlando Bloom, and more. There was even a film that came in 2013, starring Emma Watson, about the whole ordeal. (Highly recommend.)

In the episode, Neiers learned that she was featured in a Vanity Fair article for the outfit she wore to court. Neiers called the author of the article, Nancy Jo Sales, to express how upset she is that the wrong shoes were reported in the article, which ran with the headline “The Suspect Wore Louboutins.” According to the audio, she wore “little brown kitten heels” which E! News reported were four-inch brown heels from Bebe.

Now, the trend has taken off on TikTok as users compare things people said about their outfits with what they were actually wearing.

The most popular use of the audio is people saying that they were wearing cowgirl boots from Shein when they were actually wearing boots from brands like Ariat.

And this might be my favorite trend on TikTok in a while because so many of the videos using this audio are hysterical.

Dads truly just don’t understand fashion and that’s on them TBH.

IMHO, people need to pay more attention to Pinterest fashion.

I will not stand for this slander of Adidas Sambas.

Fashion girlies, using this audio is your moment to go viral! Set the record straight!