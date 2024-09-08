5 Steps To Nailing A DIY Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Halloween Costume

Ever since the release of Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in June 2024, I had an inkling that many people would useHalloween 2024 as their opportunity to dress up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. I mean, the costume has been popular for quite some time, so much so, that I remember seeing children emulate the iconic look on Toddlers & Tiaras back in the day. As a former competitive cheerleader myself, I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about dressing up in that iconic white and royal blue uniform for Halloween over the years.

However, there’s no doubt in my mind that this spooky season we’ll see an undisputed boom in children, teens, and young adults alike dressing up as the iconic Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. If you’re in the same boat as me and are looking to achieve this look without breaking the bank, I’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you’ll need to create a DIY Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costume.

Amazon Step 1: Break out a button-down shirt First, you’ll need to scour your closet for an old royal blue button-down shirt. I have a bunch of old button-down tops from my non-remote working days, but if you can’t seem to find one in your wardrobe, there are plenty of cheap options online. After you acquire your top, you’ll want to take some fabric sheers and crop the shirt right below the bust line. The secret to achieving that quintessential Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader vibe is to have the correct color of blue, so make sure the blue of your top aligns with that! Shop on Amazon

Amazon Step 2: Turn a classic white tank into a vest The hardest element of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’s uniform to emulate has to be their iconic vests. If you don’t have a spare white fringe vest lying around (because I surely don’t), you can cut a white tank top directly down the middle to achieve that vest-like vibe. Next, I’d recommend cutting very slim vertical pieces around the bottom of the tank top as faux fringe. To finish off your DIY vest, we have to add royal blue stars! Whether you purchase iron-on star patches or paint them on using fabric paint, just make sure you add that extra layer of pizzazz to this once-bland white tank top. Shop On Amazon

Dancewear Solutions Step 3: Embellish a pair of white booty shorts As I mentioned before, I’m a retired cheerleader, so luckily, I have an old pair of white booty shorts that work perfectly for this costume. If you don’t have any, don’t worry because the options online are endless. Once you find the pair that works right for you, make sure you keep those iron-on star patches or fabric paint handy and add royal blue stars all around the waistline of the shorts. Shop On DanceWear Solutions

Amazon Step 4: Break out the cowgirl boots One of the final pieces that is going to bring this costume together is a pair of cowgirl boots. I hopped on the trend a few years back and picked up my first pair of boots in high school. Luckily for me, I still have that pair to this day, and they fit so well with this iconic look. Shop On Amazon

Amazon Step 5: Shake your pom poms! Aside from tying the look together with big Texas-style hair and makeup, the final piece for this costume are pom poms, of course. Pick up a pair from Amazon and get ready to have the best Halloween ever! Shop On Amazon

I don’t know about you, but I’m excited to sport my DIY Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader costume all spooky season-long.