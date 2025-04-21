7 Ways To Afford College If You Don’t Qualify For Financial Aid

If you are like me, then you have been dreaming of going to college ever since you saw Rory go to Yale. No? Was it just me who was glued to Gilmore Girls for all those years? That’s fine — but let’s be real: Those teen shows never really capture the stress of how to actually pay for college. If you don’t qualify for financial aid, it can feel like you’re left with no options, but trust — there are tons of ways to foot the bill… you just might have to get creative.

First thing’s first: There’s absolutely no shame in struggling to afford college. Even if you or your family don’t meet the requirements to receive financial aid, higher education is still incredibly cost-prohibitive, and it doesn’t help that the mere cost of living feels exorbitant right now. However, if going to college is your dream, then you deserve to achieve it — even if it means taking alternate routes to get there. It might feel daunting to plan your finances while also considering embarking on this brand-new life adventure, but if you plan thoughtfully, utilize the right resources, and prioritize your needs, you can make it happen.

Here are some ways to afford college if you don’t qualify for financial aid.

Scholarships and Grants

Scholarships and grants aren’t only for the student athletes or valedictorians. They come in a million flavors — from ones that celebrate your culture to more niche awards for your specific talent (say, for instance, writing). The best part? Because scholarships and grants don’t need to be repaid, you could hustle hard and possibly secure enough of these funds to cover your entire tuition. So, carve out some time every week to research and apply for anything that fits. Even smaller scholarships can add up big time when you combine them.

Student Loans

Let’s face it: No one loves the phrase “student loans” (except maybe lenders). That said, they can save the day if your scholarship hunt comes to a dead end. Look into federal loans that have more favorable interest rates (and maybe, possibly, potential forgiveness later on). If you choose to go the private loan route, be sure to compare interest rates like you would the reviews on Amazon — thoroughly. A little research now can save you from major monthly payments down the road.

Community College

Community college is the underrated hero in the education world. It’s cheaper, closer to home, and allows you to knock out those gen ed requirements. Plus, you can work part-time and save the money for later if you choose to transfer to a four-year university. Did I mention reapplying for financial aid once you transfer? You never know what your financial situation will look like one or two years in the future, and you might be able to snag new scholarships as a transfer student.

Part-Time Work

There is absolutely nothing wrong with working your way through school; in fact, it could even be a great thing for your resume and future job hunt. Working while in school can be a game-changer, especially if your employer helps with tuition. Yes, you read that right: Companies like Chipotle, McDonald’s, UPS, Target, and Starbucks have tuition reimbursement programs. You can earn a paycheck, gain real-world experience, and reduce your college bill at once. From experience, it is a balancing act, but the payoff (literally) can be huge.

Military Service

If you’re up for an adventure, joining the military can come with serious perks. Many branches offer tuition assistance for active duty members, which can slash your education costs. Also, if a parent or guardian has served, don’t be afraid to ask if they can transfer their Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to you. This benefit could cover tuition, fees, and possibly even your housing allowance. As a student who uses the Post-9/11 GI Bill, I could never thank my dad enough, because without it, I would not be able to live off campus. It’s a commitment, but if you are willing to serve, the long-term financial relief might be time well spent.

Paid Internships

Paid internships are basically a dream scenario: You can gain real-world experience (hello, resume boost), you get to network, and you get paid at the same time. It’s like you’ve hit the jackpot. Some companies may even chip in for your educational expenses or offer scholarships exclusively for interns. It’s a smart way to test-drive your career while graduating with less debt.

Even if your financial aid response is rejected, you’re not out of luck! Mix and match different strategies and create the perfect plan that works for your budget and dreams. Don’t let a “no” discourage you from finding the perfect “yes.”