So, you applied and got accepted — congrats! Now comes the next (and maybe even the hardest) step: choosing which school to accept an admission offer from. It’s exciting and overwhelming… and it’s probably giving your bank account some anxiety. Those tuition costs are no joke — and TBH, they’re only one piece of the higher education financial puzzle.

With so many students relying on financial aid, scholarships, and part-time work to make college possible, it’s crucial to look beyond the cost of tuition when comparing schools. You might find that two schools with similar tuition rates end up having completely different total costs when considering housing, transportation, and cost of living.

Choosing a college isn’t just an academic or social decision — it’s, without a doubt, a financial decision too, and being prepared means understanding the full price tag of your purchase. So, whether you’re trying to stay debt-free, stretch out your financial aid package, ease the burden on your parents, or just be more money-savvy, here are some important financial factors to consider beyond a school’s tuition sticker price.

1. Mandatory Fees & Living Requirements

Some schools require first-year students to live in on-campus housing and purchase a meal plan — and those costs can add up fast. While dorm life and dining halls can be a fun part of the college experience, be sure to check the fine print. Housing and meal plans at some universities can cost right up there with tuition.

2. Cost of Living in the Area

A university in the middle of a bustling city might offer endless opportunities and excitement, but it also might come with higher rent, grocery, and transportation costs (*slowly raising my hand in San Francisco*). On the other hand, a college in a smaller town could offer a more affordable lifestyle, even if it means fewer lifestyle options. Do a little research on the average rent prices, utility costs, and transportation options (including whether you’ll need a car) to understand how much your day-to-day life will cost in a given location.

3. Work-Study & Job Availability

If you plan to work part-time to help support yourself in college, check out what kind of employment options are available. Some schools offer work-study programs or have strong partnerships with businesses that hire students. Others might be located in areas with limited job opportunities or have strict caps on how many hours students can work. It’s also worth asking current students how easy it is to get a job on campus and the typical pay.

4. Travel Costs

Will you fly home for holiday breaks or drive a few hours down the highway? The distance between your college and your hometown can seriously impact your wallet. Travel expenses — especially around holidays — add up quickly.

5. Alumi Earning Potential

While it’s impossible to predict your future salary with 100% certainty, looking at the average starting salaries for graduates can give you a helpful sense of whether investing in a particular school is worth it. Some colleges have strong career services and alumi networks that help graduates land well-paying jobs soon after graduation. Tools like the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard can show post-grad income data by major and school.

6. Scholarship & Aid Renewability

Getting scholarships or grants your first year is great — but will they renew each year? Some financial aid packages are only guaranteed for the first year or are contingent on meeting certain GPA or enrollment requirements. When reviewing your offer letters, ensure you understand how aid will continue (or not) throughout your time at the school. A generous first-year package that disappears later could leave you scrambling.

Picking a college isn’t just about where you’ll study — it’s also a big money move. Tuition is important, but those hidden costs can sneak up fast. The more you know now, the better off you will be.