Thinking About Transferring? These Transfer Students Share Their Experiences

For some, the moment they step onto a certain college campus, there’s this special “feeling.” Maybe you’ve heard of it, or maybe you’ve even felt it: That sudden, indescribable sensation that is the answer to the question of where you should go to college. And once that feeling arrives, it never goes away.

For some.

For others… it’s not so easy. That feeling can fade, it can change with time or circumstance, or maybe it was never there to begin with. After all, college isn’t a linear journey — the experience varies from person to person. That’s one of the reasons the option to transfer schools exists, so that students can recognize they’re not satisfied with their current college experience and decide to continue their education elsewhere.

That said, many college students may feel unsure about the prospect of transferring, weighing the options in their head over and over again, pondering the question: Is transferring colleges worth it? Transferring colleges can sometimes end up being costly — plus, you have to consider whether all your credits will transfer. And that’s not even to mention having to pick up, move, and make new friends at a whole other school.

So, for those of you who may be in this boat, I asked a variety of college students and recent graduates who transferred schools to get their take on the question.

Transferring Can Help You Find The Place You Belong

Evan*, a rising junior, originally started at Western Colorado University as a student-athlete, but at the end of his freshman year decided he wanted to attend a different school as a “regular” student. So, he transferred to the University of Kansas — and one year in, he’s happy he made the switch. “I love it,” he says. “I have way more friends here and have more of a good time. Feels like home.”

Recent grad Riley* shares a similar experience about his choice to transfer from the University of Maryland at College Park to Wake Forest University. “I felt lost,” he says about his former school. “I decided to withdraw from College Park and took the spring and summer semesters off to re-evaluate my priorities.” He then chose Wake Forest, a much smaller school with smaller class sizes and, perhaps most importantly, a transfer program for transfer students to meet. “[That] helped me adjust accordingly,” he says. “In the end, Wake Forest helped me forge my career path, paid for some of my schooling, and even introduced me to my future wife!”

Not Everyone Transfers Because They *Want* To… But It Can Still Work Out In The End

Betty*, a rising sophomore, shares that she will be starting her next semester at a different school, Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon, following her mother getting sick. “While I loved being at Florida State University, I want nothing more than to be back home with my family,” she tells Her Campus. While her transfer didn’t occur on the best terms, she says the new school is “more my speed, anyway,” and adds, “I’m looking forward to it, big change and all.”

Similarly, Maria*, a rising junior, says she transferred from Rutgers to Colorado State University after her second year and will be starting at the new school this fall. The change isn’t exactly one she’s looking forward to, since she had to leave Rutgers due to a medical issue. “To be honest, I can already tell I don’t like [CSU] as much as I did Rutgers,” she says. But she’s remaining hopeful: “I’m looking forward to CSU. It will be a new adventure for me.”

Rising senior Sam* has done multiple transfers. Originally starting as a bio major at the University of Portland, he transferred one semester later to Smith College in Massachusetts because it was “[his] dream school.” Smith gave Sam the opportunity to to explore many disciplines, eventually leading him to theater; it also helped him embrace his gender identity. “Smith was the best thing I could have ever done for myself,” he says. “I found myself and was able to medically and socially transition comfortably. The theater department is incredible and made me who I am today. The campus is beautiful and I will always consider it a home for me!”

However, student loans became a burden for Sam, and so he then transferred to the University of Colorado Boulder. He didn’t love Boulder initially, but eventually found his place in the school’s film program and strong trans community. “Boulder has been the biggest blessing in disguise,” he says. “I would not love it as much as I do if I wasn’t this exact version of myself with the multiple university experiences under my belt.”

Transferring may not be for everyone, but for many students, it’s exactly what they need.

*Names have been changed for privacy.