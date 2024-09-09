With Hispanic Heritage Month taking place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, now is the perfect time to take a moment to acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable contributions of Hispanic and Latinx communities in the United States. This month also serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting Hispanic students in their educational journeys. Across the country, scholarship programs are available to help you achieve your academic goals, whether you’re aiming for a degree in the arts, humanities, sciences, or any field that fuels your passion.

These scholarships aren’t just about financial support; they’re about recognizing the cultural richness you bring to the academic world and beyond. From covering tuition fees to providing stipends for living expenses, these scholarships are designed to help you focus on what matters most — your education and your future.

So, if you are a member of the Hispanic community looking to advance your education, now is the time to start your scholarship applications. Polish your resume, refine your personal statement, and take advantage of these opportunities to ensure you’re ready to make the most of this academic year.

Without further ado, here is a list of hispanic heritage college scholarships you should consider applying for:

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation’s Youth Awards honors Latinx high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community. Awards are given out in many categories, including: Community Service, Education, Engineering, Entrepreneurship & Business, Green Sustainability, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, Public Service & Social Justice, and Technology.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or a community service effort that tackles a social issue, and then one national Awardee is selected in each of the categories, who are then funneled into the foundation’s LOFT (Latinos On Fast Track) Network, a group of more than 300,000 students and young professionals who gain access to mentors, resources, networking, workshops, symposiums, summits, internships, and jobs and more.

Through the HSF (Hispanic Scholarship Fund) Scholar Program, you will have access to career support services including select internships and conferences and be eligible to receive a scholarship, depending on available funds.

ScholarSHPE is for Hispanic students in STEM. Whether you are pursuing a technical certificate, community college, undergrad, or grad school, ScholarSHPE has opportunities for you. This application opens on Nov. 1.

The National Hispanic Health Foundation grants scholarships to outstanding students pursuing medical, nursing, dental, pharmacy, physician associate, and public health degrees. This year, the scholarship program will feature awards of $5,000 annually for up to four years, as well as individual scholarship awards of $2,000 each. The application closes on Sept. 13.

The Charles Cheesman Student Debt Reduction Scholarship is here to lighten the load for first-generation African American, Hispanic, and Latinx college students or graduates with student loans. Whether you’re currently in college or have already earned your degree, if you’re still facing student loan payments, this scholarship could help. There are four awardees, with awards ranging from $1,650 to $5,000.

This scholarship is open to any Mexican or Mexican American student who has graduated high school and is, or will be, a first-generation undergraduate. If you have work or strong volunteer experience, you’re encouraged to apply. To apply, you need to submit an essay explaining why being a first-generation Mexican American student is so important to you and what drives your passion. This scholarship has two winners, with awards of $1,000 each.

The Barreir Opportunity Scholarship is open to high school seniors or undergraduate students of Hispanic heritage from single-parent, low-income households who demonstrate academic potential and a commitment to community service. The award is $1,000 and the application closes on Sept. 20.

This scholarship aims to uplift underrepresented women by providing financial support to help them pursue their artistic passions. Black or Latina female high school students who have been accepted to a two- or four-year college or arts institute, and are pursuing a degree in the arts, are eligible to apply if they’re in need of financial assistance. The Alexis Mackenzie Memorial Scholarship for the Arts is awarding $10,000 across 5 winners, with each winner earning a different amount. The application closes Oct. 15.