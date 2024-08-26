If you haven’t had the chance to spice up your summer yet, have no fear – there’s a reason why everybody wants a cuddle buddy in the fall and winter! With the warm season slowly slipping away from us, it’s time to get ready to purge the old and welcome the new (yes, including fun bedroom activities). For my WLW (women-loving-women) friends: it’s easy to feel like you’ve tried everything, and sometimes, those sex positions start to get monotonous. Fortunately for you all, I have some spicy WLW sex positions you need to try. ASAP.

Whether you’re in a relationship or you’re living that single life, there’s always something new to bring that passionate sexual energy back into your bedroom (or hers). Always keep in mind, too, that lesbian sex looks different for everybody, and it’s important to engage in what feels good to you. Not all sex involves penetration, so keep that in mind when you’re trying out new things between the sheets.

These positions are beginner-friendly, but also perfect for more seasoned couples. From standing to staying seated, I have everything you need to revamp (or create!) your list of favorite positions. Keep it in your screenshots, because trust me — you’re definitely going to want to revisit.

So, without further ado, here are five WLW sex positions to try tonight, tomorrow, or right after reading this. I don’t judge!

Standing in the shower A simple one, sure – but this is perfect for both the newbies and the frequent sex-havers. Here how it works: One partner stands facing one way, and the other stands with their back facing them, in almost a standing-spoon position. Both partners can finger each other, or if you feel like spicing things up a bit more, using toys is fun too. (Just keep in mind that the water will make things a tad bit more challenging.) Reverse face ride What’s hotter than sitting on your crush’s face? Honestly, I can’t think of much. This position works exactly like regular face-riding, except instead of facing toward your partner, you’re facing their legs. This one is perfect especially if your partner loves looking at you from behind (or underneath, in this scenario). Try it, you won’t be disappointed. Seated and strapped Ahhhh, chair sex; how I love and adore you. If you and your partner are into penetrative sex, and are comfortable with strap-ons, this position is for you. How this one works is while one partner, wearing a strap-on, sits in a chair, the other one gets on top and rides. Throw in some grinding and kissing, and you have the perfect recipe for a steamy night. Fingering doggy Calling this one “doggy style” just doesn’t seem right. First, one partner gets on all fours, and the other kneels behind them (in a very much doggy-style-esque position). Then, the partner that is kneeling will reach around and start fingering the other. This makes for a very spicy and intimate experience, especially if you throw in some neck-kissing and hair-pulling. Good ‘ole scissoring One position that definitely has controversial opinions is scissoring. While most WLW sex-havers appreciate this one, some don’t really see the hype. If you haven’t heard of it, how it works is that while one partner lays down, the other straddles them and grinds their body into them. For best results, get in a comfortable position that allows for your clits to rub together. You can also include a toy, or add some lube for extra stimulation. (Thank me later.)

No matter what your sex life looks like, always prioritize your comfort and safety. If you like to spice things up to the max, bring in fun toys like vibrators and dildos into the bedroom. If you’re more on the low-key side, try the positions that are more your speed and see how they make you (and your partner!) feel. Sex is one-size-fits-all – just find what works for you, and do more of it.