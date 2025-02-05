Have A Little Fun This Galentine’s Day With These WLW Sex Positions

Happy Galentine’s Day to all who celebrate! It’s the season of love and there are so many ways to celebrate: a Galentine’s party with your girls, a fancy Valentine’s dinner, cuddled up in bed binging Bridgerton (that’s what I’ll be doing), or trying out some WLW sex positions for Galentine’s Day. No matter how you plan on celebrating Valentine’s Day, you deserve to celebrate all the love in your life.

Naturally, I want to wish every sapphic reading this a very happy Galentine’s Day. Historically, Valentine’s Day has such an emphasis on heterosexual love that it’s easy to feel left out of the narrative. However, the essence of this holiday lies in celebrating love in all its forms, not exclusively romantic or heterosexual. Everyone deserves to revel in every type of love they have in their life, even if it doesn’t fit into outdated molds.

Go ahead and put on your favorite sapphic love story — I’m going to recommend Bottoms, frankly, I can’t remember the last good sapphic film I watched before that — and get yourself in the mood to hit the sheets this Valentine’s Day (or maybe the floor). Whether you’re getting with your partner, Galentine, or frankly just looking to get laid (it happens), here are six WLW sex positions to try with your Galentine’s date.

Thigh ride If you’ve ever rubbed up on a pillow (IYKYK), then this position is for you. Your partner will lie down on their back with one leg lying straight ahead while raising the other knee. Then the partner on top will position themselves over their partner’s leg and straddle and typically grind on their partner’s thigh, moving up to their more ~sensitive~ regions. Eye <3 You If you and your partner love a hot, steamy, yet romantic position, look no further than this eye contact-heavy option. Lay on your couch, bed, floor, etc. facing each other. Then, while holding eye contact, extend your hands to each other, exploring each other. It’s very hot to see if your partner likes what you’re doing based on their eyes alone. However, if you’re not into eye contact, we have an option below for ya! On your knees To do this, both partners will get on their knees — one right in front of the other —, essentially in a hugging-from-behind position. This position mimics spooning, but just on your knees. So the person in front is leaning their weight back while they are getting fingered from behind. The whole essence of not seeing your partner makes it kinda hot! The wedge The Wedge involves putting an object (like a pillow) underneath your lower back while you’re lying down. This lifts your pelvis and allows your partner a perfect angle to give you oral sex and access your G-spot. 10/10 reccomend. Doggy (with a toy) I mean, c’mon, doggy is popular for a reason (because it’s amazing). But if you’re unfamiliar, allow me. In doggy, one partner will get on their hands and knees while the other comes from behind and penetrates. This can be with a strap, your fingers, or another penetrative sex toy. Photo by Taras Chernus from Unsplash 69, with a twist An oldie and a goodie, just with a slight difference. Instead of laying your head facing your partner’s genitals, the person on top’s body will be facing the ceiling, and the person on top can sit the chest up so they have access to their partner’s genitals. While your partner gives you some amazing head while you’ll use your fingers to play with their clit, and of course, you can switch places after an orgasm (or two).

So, get ready to celebrate Galentine’s Day by trying out one of these WLW sex positions. And I don’t know about you, but an orgasm is a present that money just can’t buy, so don’t underestimate its gifting power!