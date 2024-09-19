5 WLW Car Sex Positions That Are *So* Hot

If the lyrics “Knee-deep in the passenger seat, and you’re eating me out, is it casual now?” from Chappel Roan’s “Casual” had you questioning the logistics of queer car sex, you’re not alone. However, it’s not as confusing as you might think — especially with the help of these WLW car sex positions.

Now, don’t get me wrong: Car sex is hot, but it’s not exactly the most practical thing in the world. Sure, you might be blessed with a hookup who owns a car with fold-down seats and a crap-ton of trunk space, but that’s not the reality for many of us who have hooked up in the cramped backseat of a Nissan Altima. But, regardless of your car’s size, there are ways to make car sex work. Sometimes, all you’ve gotta do is recline a seat, make some room, and trust the process.

So, if you’ve been looking to get knee-deep in the passenger seat, or even in the backseat, you’ve come to the right place. Clear out that backseat, find a secluded place to park, and get ready to get creative. Without further ado, here are five WLW car sex positions you can try out with a partner. Is it casual now?

knee-deep in the passenger seat This oral sex position isn’t as confusing as you might think — truly! To do this, position your passenger seat all of the way back, and recline it as far as possible. Then, have the gaining partner sit on the floor of the car with their head on the seat. The giving partner then straddles them from on top, using the top part of the seat as support. @the.attitude.tok all have it all wrong. #chappellroan #casual #kneedeepinthepassengerseat #lgbt🏳️‍🌈 #wlw #smexedwithmadeline ♬ Casual – Chappell Roan Center Console Stretch Grab your strap-on, bestie. For this position, the giving partner sits in the backseat, in the middle, with their legs spread wide. The receiving partner gets on top of them with their back facing the giver, and their knees on their side of them in the backseat. As the giver penetrates, the receiving partner leans over the center console. Mutual masturbation It’s a classic for a reason! Position yourself next to a partner — either in the front seats or in the back — and pleasure yourselves. Not only is this amazing foreplay, but it’s super easy to do in a car. (Tip: You can amp up the spice by having one partner in the front seat and another in the back — and dare each other not to look!) Reverse cowgirl With the passenger seat all the way back, have the receiving partner climb on top of the giver with their back facing them. As they penetrate, try rocking instead of bouncing — it’s easier in a car! Backseat Lotus Who doesn’t love a bit of grinding? In the backseat, have one partner lie down on their back with one leg lying straight ahead while raising the other knee. Then, the partner on top will position themselves over their partner’s leg and grind into the ~sensitive~ regions.

Hooking up in a car can get a bit fumbly, but it’s all part of the fun! Embrace the experience, and don’t be afraid to get creative.