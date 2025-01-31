Looking For A Valentine’s Day Gift? These Sex Toys Are Totally Worth The Buzz

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Whether you celebrate the Hallmark holiday way, or decide to spice things up for a change, Valentine’s Day is the time to show your love — for the people in your life or yourself. And what better way to show this love than gifting a sex toy? After all, there is no greater gift than an orgasm. Partner or no partner, there is no reason why you shouldn’t give the gift of a little self-love with a Valentine’s Day vibrator, right?

Valentine’s Day can be a great opportunity to celebrate your sexuality. And whether you’re using solo or with a partner, vibrators and sex toys can be a game changer in the bedroom. Sex toys can be a tool to empower yourself to take control of your sexuality, connect with a partner, explore your body, and even achieve orgasm on your terms.

When you’re giving a sex toy as a gift though, it’s important to think about what the recipient will get out of it For your bestie or friend group, consider giving them something like a mini vibe that they can take on the go. If you have a friend who’s a little more adventurous and open, giving them a sex toy that’s a little out of the box can be a great way to empower them even more. And, for your partner, look for a sex toy that you both can use together. (Hot.)

And, of course, if you’re buying yourself a sex toy, don’t be afraid to try something new. You’ll never know what you’re missing out on until you try it!

Seven sex toy gifts for Valentine’s Day 2025:

lovehoney Lovehoney Indulge Valentine’s Kit ($100) This is a great gift to explore sensory play with a partner. This seven-piece set contains all of the toys and spicy accessories needed for solo and shared pleasure. This gift is a perfect way to explore multiple sex toys while getting more bang (wink) for your buck. See On Lovehoney

sportsheets S&M Amor Handcuffs ($22) These handcuffs are perfect for Valentine’s Day. They have a stunning red finish with a dazzling black heart accent and give in to every restrained temptation. Bestie, it’s time to light the erotic spark with your partner and surrender to blissful submission. See On Good Vibrations

lovehoney Lovehoney Heart Pounder Silicone Dildo ($35) This dildo is made from silky-soft liquid silicone with floating love hearts suspended inside its curved shaft, this seven-inch dildo is ready for action. It is made from a flexible material, and its non-intimidating appearance and slim design make it an ideal first dildo. (Also, the hearts are so cute for Valentine’s Day.) See On Lovehoney

PlusOne plusOne Mini Vibrator ($25) This vibrator is a great budget option. Also, it is easy to use — which makes it a great beginner-friendly sex toy. See On Amazon

satisfyer Satisfyer Pro 2 $50 Another affordable option is a suction vibrator. Not only is it quiet, but it offers pinpointed stimulation, has many intensity levels, and is pretty affordable, too. See On Amazon

lovehoney Lovehoney Power Petal 2-in-1 Clitoral Suction Stimulator ($65) Roses and Valentine’s Day go hand in hand. This rose-shaped clitoral suction stimulator has a thrusting “love egg” for simultaneous stimulation that will hit all of your sweet spots. See On Lovehoney

hello cake Tush pops kit ($41) If you’re looking to dip your toe into the world of anal play, an anal trainer kit may be worth the investment. Tush Pops are made with body-safe silicone, and the set includes three different size options to help you ease into backside play. (Make sure you use plenty of water-based lube with these, and go slow — starting with the smallest plug and using it for just a few minutes at a time.) See On Hello Cake

Valentine’s Day is an excuse to explore your sexuality and give yourself, your besties, or your partner the gift of pleasure.