Here’s What Each Sign *Needs* To Let Go Of This Mercury Retrograde

It’s time for a change. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep in all things astrology, zodiac, Tarot, and the cosmos. This time, we are letting you know what eachzodiac signs neesd to let go of during February 2026’s Mercury retrograde.

Besties, I hate to break it to you, but Mercury retrograde is back — and it’s bringing an emotional, water-sign rollercoaster along, too. The first retrograde of 2026 runs from Feb. 26 to March 20 in the sign of Pisces, arriving perfectly timed to disrupt midterm prep and whatever existential spiral your 8 a.m. has already triggered.

Before you blame Mercury for every typo and text-you-didn’t-mean-to-send, let’s get one thing straight: retrogrades aren’t here to ruin everything, they’re cosmic edit buttons. When Mercury appears to move backward, we’re invited to slow down, revisit unfinished business, and clear out the emotional clutter we’ve been pretending isn’t there — like that group project you ghosted or the “I’m fine” you definitely weren’t.

But in Pisces? It’s about feelings. Deep ones. Pisces rules intuition, nostalgia, and the past, so don’t be surprised if old memories, unresolved conversations, or suspiciously vivid dreams start circling back like they’re trying to collect rent. This retrograde wants receipts — emotional ones.

So, what are you still holding onto? What needs closure? And more importantly, what needs to be released before spring break? With insight from Polina Arutiunian, astrologer and spiritual advisor at Nebula, here’s what each zodiac sign is being asked to let go of because growth is cute and closure is elite.

Her Campus Media

Aries (MARCH 20 – APRIL 19):

Aries, you’re usually the one charging ahead. But this week? It’s about slowing down just enough to check in with yourself. “It’s a good time to turn your attention inward and notice old patterns and feelings,” Arutiunian tells Her Campus. “Are these patterns still working for you — or are you ready to release them?” Instead of reacting on autopilot, take a beat. Notice what keeps showing up in your relationships, your routines, even your self-talk. This is a powerful moment for honest self-reflection — and for separating what’s real from what’s simply illusion or fantasy.

Taurus (APRIL 20 – MAY 20):

This Mercury retrograde might have you looking at your circle a little differently. Are there friendships that feel supportive and energizing, while others keep pulling you back into old habits? It could be time to gently reassess who’s really aligned with the person you’re becoming this semester.

Growth sometimes means outgrowing certain dynamics, and that’s OK. As Arutiunian explains, “Mercury retrograde highlights friendships and teamwork for you. Don’t be afraid to calmly close out an old chapter with someone.”

Gemini (MAY 21 – JUNE 20):

Gemini, if things feel a little uncertain in your work or career world right now, take a breath. “This period may clarify what you’re ready to release in your work life or career path,” says Arutiunian. “If something falls through — like a task, a role, a job offer, or a chance to change fields — don’t panic.” In other words, that could mean a missed opportunity isn’t really a loss. It might just be proof that it’s no longer aligned with where you’re headed.

Cancer (JUNE 21 – JULY 22):

If you’ve been quietly questioning a dream you once swore by, you’re not alone. This season invites you to pause and ask yourself whether your goals still feel meaningful — or if they’re just things you’ve felt pressured to pursue. As Arutiunian puts it, “Don’t be afraid to let go of dreams that no longer resonate — or goals you feel obligated to want. Your values may have changed, and that’s okay.”

In a campus environment where ambition runs high and everyone seems to have a five-year plan, it can feel risky to change direction. But growth sometimes means admitting you’ve outgrown an old vision of yourself. You may also find yourself rethinking the people you once looked up to — idols, mentors, even professors — as you step more fully into your own perspective.

Leo (JULY 23 – AUG. 22):

If school, your internship, or campus org life has been feeling a little stagnant lately, this might be your cue to switch things up. Try a new study routine, rethink how you’re managing your time, or let go of habits that just aren’t serving you anymore. “This period gives you a chance to let go of what’s outdated, especially around money, work, or income,” Arutiunian adds. If something feels like it’s outlived its usefulness, trust that instinct.

Virgo (AUG. 23 – SEPT. 22):

Virgo, if this semester has felt like a loop you can’t quite exit, Mercury retrograde might be here to press pause. This isn’t just about misread texts or tech glitches. It’s about patterns. The kind that shows up in your group projects, your situationships, or that one friendship that always leaves you overthinking. “This Mercury retrograde may reveal something more personal that it’s time to release,” explains Arutiunian. “If the same issue keeps repeating in a relationship or partnership, it’s a sign it’s time to break an old pattern.”

Libra (SEPT. 23 – OCT. 22):

For Libras, everything feels a little off when life slips out of balance. And lately, that imbalance might be harder to ignore. “Take a look at what’s affecting your energy, how your schedule is working for you, and whether it’s time to let go of habits that no longer support your well-being,” Arutiunian says. “It’s also a great time to address lingering health issues. Overall, this Mercury retrograde supports dealing with what’s been bothering you and closing out an old chapter.”

Scorpio (OCT. 23 – NOV. 21):

If you’re a Scorpio, this Mercury retrograde might feel personal, especially when it comes to love. According to Arutiunian, “Mercury retrograde may push you to let go and close the door on casual or unfulfilling romances” for Scorpios. Yes, that situationship you’ve been expertly dodging could pop back up in your DMs. But instead of seeing it as drama, think of it as clarity. This is your moment to step back and ask yourself what you actually want and not just what’s convenient, nostalgic, or comfortable.

Sagittarius (NOV. 22 – DEC. 21):

You’ve been feeling a subtle (or not-so-subtle) pull to let something go, and you’re not imagining it. “You may feel called to release something connected to home, family, where you live, or your roots,” says Arutiunian. “It might be time to close out an old chapter — move on from a previous living situation, commit to a move, or release old family patterns and inherited beliefs.” So be honest with yourself, Sags. The next chapter starts with what you’re willing to release.

Capricorn (DEC. 22 – JAN. 19):

Caps, hang in there. With Mercury retrograde stirring things up, you might feel your practical priorities rising to the top: deadlines, responsibilities, long-term plans. Very on brand. But this moment isn’t just about getting organized. “It’s a good time to let go of outdated ways of thinking — or skills and training that no longer feel useful,” Arutiunian says. “Notice where you’ve adopted other people’s expectations or beliefs that don’t match who you are now.” And if certain goals, majors, or mindsets no longer fit, that’s not failure. That’s growth.

Aquarius (JAN. 20 – FEB. 18):

As an air sign, you’re usually focused on ideas, big-picture thinking, and what’s next. But this period asks you to ground those thoughts in something more tangible — your finances, possessions, and overall sense of security. “Use Mercury retrograde to clean up weak spots in your spending, saving, or budgeting,” Arutiunian says. “It’s also a great time to declutter — making space for what you actually want, not just what you’ve been holding onto.”

Pisces (FEB. 19 – MARCH 19):

According to Arutiunian, “You may feel this Mercury retrograde more strongly than most, since it’s happening in your sign. It’s time to turn down the external noise and come back to yourself.” Use this time to realign your goals, desires, and direction. When the external noise quiets down, your intuition gets louder — and that’s always been your strongest guide.

So yes, Mercury retrograde may test your patience, your planner, and possibly your last nerve. If something resurfaces, it’s probably asking to be dealt with. If something falls apart, it might be making room. And by the time Mercury stations direct, you’ll be lighter, clearer, and maybe even a little unbothered.