Here’s What Kink You Should Try, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Ready to get freaky? In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep in all things astrology, zodiac, Tarot, and the cosmos. This time, we are looking at what kink you should try, based on your zodiac sign.

If astrology has taught us anything, it’s that the stars don’t just clock your personality — believe it or not, they might be nudging your kink, too. So, which one should you try next? Start with the one you’ve been quietly curious about. If you love delicious tension, try edging. If words make you weak, lean into praise. If control turns you on, experiment with a little bondage. And if being watched (or even just imagining it) gives you a thrill, a touch of exhibitionism might be your move. Consider this your cosmic permission slip. We’re not saying the winter solstice or Mercury Retrograde made you into dirty talk… but we’re also not not saying that.

At this point, “What’s your sign?” is basically a warm-up question, and the internet loves to swear it can predict your entire sex life from a Sun sign alone. Fire signs get labeled chaotic. Water signs get branded emotional. Earth signs pretend they’re vanilla until proven otherwise. Air signs? Deeply curious, and definitely Googling something niche at 2 a.m. Whether you live and die by your birth chart or just know your sign because Co–Star keeps dragging you via push notification, it’s hard to ignore how eerily accurate some of these stereotypes feel, especially when it comes to desire.

This isn’t about blaming the planets for your red flags or your bedroom fantasies. According to AASECT-certified sex therapist Sara Sloan, it’s more like noticing patterns and laughing when they hit a little too close to home. So if you’ve ever wondered why certain dynamics light you up, or why a specific kink keeps popping into your brain, consider this a playful, star-guided starting point. The cosmos might not control your sex life, but it could be flirting with it.

Aries (MARCH 20 – APRIL 19): Exhibitionism

Aries should absolutely dabble in exhibitionism because nothing fuels your fire like a little adrenaline and an audience. As Sloan puts it, “Aries is energetic and bold, impulsive and quick-tempered,” which means you live for the rush, the dare, and the “what if we get caught?” energy. You also crave passion that’s loud, unapologetic, and just a little reckless. And if it doesn’t make your heart race, you’re bored.

Taurus (APRIL 20 – MAY 20): Sex Toys

Pleasure is your playground, and sex toys are basically an extension of your sensual self. Sloan notes, “Taurus are loyal, dependable, but can be [a little] stubborn,” which means you know exactly what you like and how you want it done. Slow, lush, and intentional, you savor every sensation, whether that’s through vibrators, textured toys, or warming/cooling add-ons.

Gemini (MAY 21 – JUNE 20): Dirty Talk

For Geminis, the brain is the real hot spot. According to Sloan, “Gemini is curious, quick-witted, and brilliant at communication,” so dirty talk hits because words are foreplay. A 2025 Her Campus survey found that almost 50% of people have tried dirty talk — and 67% of them enjoyed it. This explains why clever banter, teasing buildup, and saying just enough to leave you wanting more is so irresistible. Whispers, voice notes, or unhinged mid-flirt commentary aren’t just fun; they’re essential. You’re mentally turned on first, and silence is your kryptonite.

Cancer (JUNE 21 – JULY 22): BDSM Play

Cancer secretly has an intense inner world, so it makes sense that trust and emotional safety make you feel alive in intimacy. Sloan reminds us, “Cancer is nurturing and a deep thinker,” which means your soft side runs deep. You thrive in dynamics where dominance and submission let you feel held while giving or surrendering control. Whether you’re gently taking charge or letting go completely, devotion is your ultimate aphrodisia.

Leo (JULY 23 – AUG. 22): Praise

Over 50% of Gen Z respondents said they enjoy being praised, but if any star sign craves it the most, it’s Leos. “Leos are confident, natural leaders,” Sloan says. “They love being the center of attention.” As natural main characters, you eat up validation when you’re being openly desired and celebrated for exactly who you are. Big reactions, sincere compliments, and dramatic flair make you shine hotter than anything else.

Virgo (AUG. 23 – SEPT. 22): Edging

Precision is your sexy superpower, so don’t be shy about orchestrating every detail. As Sloan says, “Virgos are analytical, logical, and detail-oriented,” and not just in spreadsheets. Think edging, teasing, and delayed gratification. And there’s nothing hotter than someone who can make every second count. Honestly, if anyone can make restraint feel like an art form, it’s you.

Libra (SEPT. 23 – OCT. 22): Breath Play

You crave experiences that tease the edge between thrill and surrender. Sloan notes, “Libras are charming, social, and justice-oriented,” which means you’re drawn to intimacy that’s equal parts electric and elegant. Breath play excites you because it mixes trust, anticipation, and the delicious tension of control — every inhale and exhale becomes a thrill. Even if it’s new to you, the heady mix of vulnerability and intensity will keep you on the edge, where every gasp feels like permission to feel more.

Scorpio (OCT. 23 – NOV. 21): Degradation

Scorpio, you’re the zodiac’s ultimate enigma. “Scorpio is passionate, edgy, and deeply mysterious,” explains Sloan. “[They need] a chance to explore their dark side.” You live for the thrill of exploring the darker corners of desire, so why not lean into it with a little degradation?

Degradation play lets you unleash that shadowy side without judgment, and honestly, it’s a perfect match for your dramatic energy. Just make sure you’re with someone who can handle your intensity and maybe even feed it back.

Sagittarius (NOV. 22 – DEC. 21): Non-monagamy

Freedom, adventure, and unpredictability fuel a Sagittarius’ fire. “They score high on the openness scale, so new areas to enjoy might be multipartner sex,” Sloan says. Some folks just aren’t into it (over 80% of Her Campus respondents have never tried it, and only 2% say they actually enjoy it), but that’s exactly why it could be electrifying for you. Being boxed in feels suffocating, especially when it comes to relationship norms. Routine? Yawn. Your ideal sex life is spontaneous, thrilling, and full of surprises — just like you.

Capricorn (DEC. 22 – JAN. 19): Power play

Capricorns are all about ambition and control, so naturally, bondage and power play are basically your vibe. “Capricorn is often high on the conscientiousness scale, so they often love anything novel, [like] sex in the open air.” Since you love structure, rules, and a little authority, why not bring that energy to the bedroom? It’s practical yet daring, you secretly enjoy the thrill of letting go in a very calculated way, of course.

Aquarius (JAN. 20 – FEB. 18): Voyeurism

If you’re an Aquarius, your brain doesn’t just want stimulation; it craves it. Your mind is endlessly curious, and nothing turns you on like being a secret observer. As Sloan puts it, “Aquarius is independent, innovative, and intellectual,” which makes voyeurism irresistible. Watching and mentally cataloging intimate moments — while staying detached yet engaged — fuels your thrill. The psychological push-and-pull of watching without being seen turns boundaries into playgrounds for your mind and desire.

Pisces (FEB. 19 – MARCH 19): Role Play

Pisces are basically the zodiac’s resident dreamers — always floating somewhere between a fantasy world and your DMs. “They are sensitive and often have their head in the clouds,” Sloan says. While over 50% of respondents haven’t tried role play, it’s a natural fit for you, whether that’s meeting your partner at a hotel bar and pretending to be strangers for the night or slipping into an entirely imagined persona. You thrive on escapism, so the more dramatic or imaginative the kink, the better.

Maybe your kink is written in the stars, maybe it’s just your rising sign acting up, or maybe you’re simply horny with good intuition. Either way, let your zodiac chart be a guide to point you toward whatever feels cosmically hot.