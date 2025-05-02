So, Your Partner Isn’t Supportive Of Your College Decision — Here’s What To Do Next

Deciding where you go to college should be exciting and joyful. It’s the first big decision of your adult life. But it is also stressful, that’s why it’s important to have people in your life who support you through the decision-making process. But what if your partner isn’t supportive of your college decision?

Now, it’s natural for people to have differing opinions about certain choices. But it can cause a lot of contention when you and your partner have different opinions on such a huge decision, like college, that will impact both of your futures. Making the decision to go to college often comes with excitement, nerves, and a strong sense of purpose. But when the person you love most doesn’t support that choice, it can make the entire process feel shaky and uncertain.

Maybe your partner questions the time commitment, worries about money, or simply doesn’t understand why this step is important to you. Their concerns might be valid, or they might stem from insecurity or fear of change. Regardless of the reason, it can be incredibly disheartening when someone who’s supposed to cheer you on becomes a source of doubt instead.

So, what should you do if your partner doesn’t support your college decision? Here’s how to navigate it.