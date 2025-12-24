Your love life is about to get spicy. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep in all things astrology, zodiac, Tarot, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing your 2026 sex and love horoscope, based on your zodiac sign.

If you don’t follow astrology closely, 2026 is still pretty easy to understand. Astrologer Lisa Stardust of the Hily Dating App says next year is packed with major astrological moments, including eclipses, planetary alignments, and a Venus retrograde, which can influence how we date, communicate, and connect emotionally with people.

Just after Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 17, an annular solar eclipse in Aquarius encourages everyone to take a unique approach to relationships. Three days later, on Feb. 20, Saturn and Neptune align in Aries, which Stardust says pushes us to commit to our next dream, whether that dream is romantic or personal.

As the year moves on, other transits bring different shifts. A total lunar eclipse in Virgo on March 3 asks us to express our feelings more directly. When Jupiter enters Leo on June 29, the energy urges commitment again. And late summer brings two more big moments: a total solar eclipse in Leo on Aug. 12, followed by a romantic partial lunar eclipse in Pisces on Aug. 27. Yeah, summer is pretty busy in the cosmos.

The final shake-up comes in the fall. From Oct. 3 to Nov. 13, Venus retrograde moves from Scorpio to Libra. This signals a time when people may cling to the past in love rather than move forward, which can bring old feelings or unfinished stories back to the surface, according to Stardust.

So, astro-jargon aside, what do all of these events mean for you (and your love life) in 2026? If you’re single, dating, or somewhere in between, here’s what Lisa Stardust says 2026 has in store for your sign.

Her Campus Media

Your 2026 Love Horoscope

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Honestly, 2026 is a good year to be an Aries. At least, when it comes to your sex and dating life. “Dear Aries, you are looking towards a vibrant year of love ahead,” Stardust says. “You have so much to look forward to as you plow through the year with intense, transformative experiences.”

2026 will also be a year full of excitement and experiences, which will influence your love life moving forward. “Numerous pivotal moments bring forth a strong sense of purpose in your romantic relationships,” Stardust adds.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

For Taurus, 2026 is about slowing down and leaning into emotional depth, especially in love. This year encourages you to feel things fully instead of brushing past them. “There is a strong sense of compassion as mind-expanding experiences propel you forward on a journey that evokes a range of emotions,” Stardust says. Relationships may be tested by time, but those moments only strengthen the understanding of why certain bonds exist. There’s a strong soulmate energy surrounding one special connection.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

If there were ever a year for Gemini to grow up, romantically, at least, this might be it. Love and partnerships take center stage as you evolve into a more grounded version of yourself. “What a year you have ahead for love and partnerships!” Stardust says. You’re blossoming as you trust your intuition, even when multiple paths appear at once. “You’re on a spiritual love journey that unfolds over time,” she adds, so when things feel delayed, remember to let the universe catch up.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

For Cancer, 2026 is less about chasing love and more about becoming love. This year invites you to pour into yourself first, and the right people will naturally follow. “Welcome to a fulfilling year of love for yourself!” Stardust says. A friendship could unexpectedly turn romantic, shifting how you view connection and intimacy. Overall, you’re deeply loved, protected, and supported by the universe this year.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

This year invites Leo to move beyond surface-level attention and into something deeper. The spotlight shifts inward, guiding you toward more meaningful and soulful connections. “The cosmic phases of 2026 support your inner being and guide you toward a deeper connection with divine consciousness,” Stardust says. Someone recognizes your magnetic personality with genuine admiration. Single Leos will have multiple chances to meet someone special, while those in long-term relationships undergo powerful spiritual transformations together.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Honestly, 2026 is a “say it with your chest” year for Virgo when it comes to love. You’re no longer interested in vague effort or mismatched energy. “This is one of those years where you’ll be asked to really stand your ground and be absolutely blunt about what you want and need in relationships,” Stardust says. Your expectations are high, and if someone isn’t meeting them, they may not be worth your time.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

For Libra, 2026 pulls back the curtain on your deepest desires, whether you’re ready or not. This year is intense, intimate, and emotionally revealing. “It’s going to be a very intense year of uncovering and aligning with your deepest, intimate desires,” Stardust says. A romantic connection could reveal truths about who you are at your core. If you’ve noticed repeated patterns in love, this is the year to finally break them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Expect twists and turns in Scorpio’s love life throughout 2026. Some connections deepen, others end, and it all hinges on communication. “Scorpios will have an interesting year when it comes to dating and love,” Stardust says. Venus retrograde in the fall could bring news that shifts a relationship or brings closure. While romance may feel challenged at times, Scorpios seeking excitement could have the time of their life exploring short-term love prospects.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

This year encourages Sagittarius to be more intentional with love, even when that feels uncomfortable. You may find yourself questioning whether you’re loving freely or avoiding commitment. “This is such an interesting year for your loving sign,” Stardust says. It’s essential to make that distinction now, especially to avoid unintentionally leading someone on. Honesty becomes your most important relationship skill this year.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Capricorn’s 2026 highlights the quiet strength of loyalty and emotional support. You don’t have to carry everything alone. “Friendships and those you value overall prove themselves to be equally as loyal to you as you are to them,” Stardust says. With a powerful Saturn–Neptune conjunction early in the year, your hopes and wishes in love gain clarity and structure.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

For Aquarius, 2026 opens the door to meaningful new connections and honest reassessments of existing ones. Love becomes more mental than physical at times. “Aquarians have a strong aptitude to meet someone new when the North Node enters their sign,” Stardust says. You may also decide whether a current partnership is supporting you or feels stifling. Communication is key, “the way to their heart is through their mind.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 19)

Pisces enters 2026 knowing love won’t be light, but it will be transformative. Emotional depth defines the year. “This year is not for the faint of heart,” Stardust says. Loyal partnerships remain strong, while toxic connections fall away. During Venus’ retrograde in the fall, a past love may resurface, offering either closure or a final emotional lesson.

2026 is full of astrological moments that shape how people show up in love, from eclipses that shift perspective to retrogrades that bring old feelings back around. And according to Stardust, every sign has something significant to navigate. No matter what your relationship status looks like now, the year ahead brings plenty of opportunities to understand your connections and yourself in new ways.